SANSA – The Multi-Dimensional Digital Mall is Here to Support Your Business.
SANSA – a revolutionary mobile directory platform/App for small & medium-sized businesses, is pre-launching in Toronto, Ontario, on May 6th, 2021.
We don't sell software, We deliver success”TORONTO, ON, CANADA, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With just a couple of days away from the pre-launch, the SANSA team announced that every business that signs up to the SANSA platform before July 1st would receive a 90 (ninety) days free trial with more than 35 features. After the 90-day trial, the businesses can keep their storefronts for free for life! This fantastic opportunity will allow every company and industry to experience the app/platform at its most comprehensive and with nothing to lose.
— BeMotion Inc
SANSA gives you the liberty of running your own business completely mobile! SANSA provides you with an abundance of options to choose from all-in-one spots to eliminate the search for individual apps that provide reservations, delivery, pickup, promotions, ratings, bookings, and much more. With SANSA, you have an absolute business and creative freedom over your profile, push-out same-day promotions, direct communications with the users, in-app ratings, delivery, and so much more.
Hussein Abu Hassan, Founder & CEO of BeMotion Inc, is very excited that SANSA is not much about user reviews, unlike any other mobile commerce platform/Apps. It is more about creating an opportunity for businesses to interact and make a genuine connection with customers.
Alexandra Kuzhel, Business Development Manager of SANSA: "We are giving the market a new 'app within an app' concept. SANSA's platform offers users an opportunity to exhilarate their hospitality experience and provide them with various local businesses to support. Businesses and Service Providers registered on SANSA have access to over 35 unique features that will be crucial in elevating business operations to the new level, as their own set of tools to promote offers, loyalty programs, digital advertising, built-in ordering, pickup, delivery, booking, event promotion, and much more. It is intelligent, user-friendly, interactive, and very easy to navigate. Users and Businesses will Love it!"
About (BeMotion Inc): https://www.bemotioninc.com/
Established in 2016 as a provider of the "MCN" M-Commerce & Interactive digital marketing platform. The MCN platform Provides a Complete technological & strategic solution that taps into the next generation of digital opportunities. Transform your business into a digital presence in less than seven days.
About (SANSA APP): https://www.sansaapp.com/
Multi-dimensional Shopping Mall, just a Click Away! SANSA is an all-in-one hospitality app designed for business owners affected by the current safety measures and lockdown of the worldwide pandemic. SANSA's primary goal is to provide a digital platform where businesses can take control back with zero royalties and complete business control and creativity. Buy Local for Local with SANSA!
