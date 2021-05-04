State Agencies Honor Mental Health Awareness Month

05.04.2021

SANTA FE – May is Mental Health Month and New Mexico state departments have come together to plan a wide array of resources, events, and trainings to promote behavioral health for the entire state starting with challenging our fellow New Mexicans to pledge to reach out, listen, and offer hope to children, youth, elders, mothers, and end the stigma around mental health.

One in five people will find themselves afflicted with a mental illness in their lifetime, but fewer than half of those patients seek treatment. The State of New Mexico considers the mental health of our communities vital to thriving, safe families and acknowledges that mental health is just health care. Join us to take the pledge to end stigma around mental health and encourage others to take the pledge at https://doseofwellness.com/.

“All of us, at one time or another during this pandemic have felt isolated, stressed, or alone. May Mental Health Month is about reaching out to our community members, family, and friends to offer hope,” said Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. “This one action we can all take is simple. Living with mental illness is complicated. By reaching out we destigmatize mental health conditions and acknowledge that 1 person in 5 has a mental health illness, and less than half of those people seek support from formal services. Let’s do this together, so those who need help will get it. Take the pledge and be part of the solution.”

Throughout the month of May, state departments will focus on the populations they serve to educate the public on different methods of care, share the knowledge of state government experts on behavioral health with the public, and have courageous conversations to encourage entire communities to support behavioral health and engage in self-care.

Agencies with planned activities include the Department of Health, Human Services Department, Children, Youth & Families Department, Early Childhood Education and Care Department, Department of Higher Education, Public Education Department, Indian Affairs Department, Department of Veterans Services, the Behavioral Health Collaborative, and the Children’s Cabinet.

The State of New Mexico is also highlighting its partnership with the New Mexico Crisis and Access Line to offer mental health care and connect patients to services they can access either through telehealth settings or a referral to providers in their community. The New Mexico Crisis and Access Line is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year by calling 1-855-NMCRISIS (662-7474). The Crisis and Access Line also created an app, NMConnect, available through app stores for iPhone and Android devices. The NMConnect app allows one-click access to mental health professionals and resources.

