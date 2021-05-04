TONE Networks Adds The GIANT Company As Client

Investment in Female Team Members with Innovative Virtual Micro-learning and Coaching

NEW YORK, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TONE Networks, an enterprise solution supporting the professional and personal development of female employees, has begun working with The GIANT Company to provide its team members access to its cutting-edge micro-learning platform. The content will be offered on The GIANT Company's new learning and development platform, GIANT University, designed for team members to build their careers and grow through new opportunities.



TONE Networks is a unique online, virtual video resource where women learn and grow, professionally and personally, with exclusive live stream events and an extensive library of 1200+ micro videos offering advice and guidance from credentialed experts on the topics that matter most – career growth, executive presence, unconscious bias, wellbeing, and work-life balance. During the pandemic, women have disproportionately been affected and they are exiting the workplace at an alarming rate. Diversity, equity, and inclusion have always been important – but the past year has brought these issues to the forefront. TONE makes role-modeling and mentoring easy and scalable. TONE Networks’ expert-driven content is available online and in apps 24/7 for members and offers valuable ‘how to’ guidance, inspiration, and support.

“Women have multiple responsibilities, so finding time to invest in themselves often falls off their ‘To Do’ list," said Gemma Toner, Founder and CEO of TONE Networks. “Our virtual micro-learning platform provides easily consumed content for women who want to get support and learn and grow continuously. Women have limited time to dedicate to their own development. TONE’s content provides timely, insightful information, as well as focused takeaways that are easily applied to daily life.”

“We support each of our team members fully and uniquely, including encouraging each other to learn and grow through new opportunities,” said Rebecca Lupfer, vice president center store, The GIANT Company, and executive sponsor of the company’s women’s networking group. “TONE Networks is a great complement to our own training and workforce development resources, enabling our team members to focus on specific topics that are of interest and importance to them.”

TONE also offers expert-led virtual TONE Talks which are hour-long live streamed coaching events on a range of topics that are relevant to their careers and reflect what is going on in the world that affects them. Recent TONE Talk topics include “The Gift of Feedback,” “How to Shine in the Virtual Workplace,” “Relationships at Work: Unconscious Bias,” “Positive Parenting: Back to School, Technology and the Pandemic,” “How to Secure a Seat at the Table,” “The New Rules of Resilience: Thriving in an Uncertain and Virtual World,” “Mindset for Moving Forward,” “How to have Courageous Conversations,” “Navigating Change and Loss” and many more.

Additionally, the TONE Platform allows corporate partners to host private live streaming events for employees, across global locations, to foster community within their organizations. For more information about TONE Networks visit their website at https://forgood.tonenetworks.com/tone-b2b-femalesuccess2021.

About TONE Networks:

TONE is a cost-effective turn-key enterprise solution supporting the professional and personal development of female employees. A subscription-based online micro-learning platform designed for women, TONE delivers real advice from credentialed experts through micro videos and live-steaming events. As a one-stop resource for career development coaching and self-care, the content is customized and can be consumed in minutes and on-the-go in the TONE app. With more than 1200 videos from experts and live-streaming events, there is guaranteed content for women from any walk of life. For more information, please visit www.tonenetworks.com.

