Cincinnati Solar Company GoSun Now a Climate Change Solar Investment Opportunity.

After achieving great success in 2020, and seeing increased revenues by 109%, GoSun is raising funds to help scale and develop new products.

CINCINATTI, OHIO, US, May 4, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Cincinnati solar company, GoSun is now taking their innovative Solar Energy company to become a climate change solar investment opportunity through investments on Start Engine . The company has already started with an Equity Crowdfunding project. In 2020, GoSun saw increased revenue grow by 109%, with sales skyrocketing to $3.9 million on advanced solar products. The newest launch of their Crowdfunding initiative has already been live since mid-April 2021.With the growing demand for clean, and reusable energy, GoSun has received great support from the local community and other investors since its initial launch on 21 April. The company has shipped more than 100,000 solar products to a variety of customers in over 70 countries. What started as a small business in an old garage has now become a million-dollar business that offers breakthrough solar products.“We like to think of it as though we are giving people and our customers a chance to own a piece of the future.” Patrick Sherwin, CEO of GoSun says. “Now, thanks to Start Engine, the public can invest and own a part of small, start-up companies they believe in. We are a crowdfunded company so it makes a lot of sense to have customers become investors to fuel our rocket ship. We believe that GoSun provides a unique opportunity to get in on the Solar Boom.”Although the company has seen much growth over the last couple of years, it’s broadened the product offering from solar products to solar ovens, solar refrigerators, generators and solar water purification systems. With more advanced products and improved technology, GoSun hopes to attract interested investors through attractive tech offerings, and an updated range of products. “Many investors are looking for a way to alleviate the problems of climate change. GoSun provides a unique opportunity because we provide several solutions to massive, global issues. Our technology can cook, cool and charge off-grid, helping people become energy independent, resilient, reduce emissions and have more fun,“ Sherwin stated.The success of this campaign can perhaps determine whether GoSun has a big enough role in the industry to allow for faster growth and innovative drive. More so, these efforts are pushing people to become active members of the renewable energy industry. The company has been hard at work for years with various campaigns and Kickstarters to get more solar products out in the market.More about GoSunFounded in 2016, GoSun has become the first consumer solar appliance manufacturer to break into mainstream markets centred around enjoying power, food, and drink while outdoors. GoSun’s breakthrough solar-powered technologies can cook, cool, light, power your electronics and now, purify and deliver water.GoSun’s award-winning technology has been recognized by the likes of CES, FastCo. and the WhiteHouse for its breakthrough innovations. Supporting non-profits around the world, GoSun also makes solar-powered lights and phone chargers for power outages and emergencies. Recognizing the contribution that GoSun’s products make to eliminating global emissions, CES awarded GoSun with its Climate Change Innovation Award in 2019 and an Innovation award for its solar water purifier in 2020.The company has managed to pull in massive support through its Kickstarter campaigns. In 2018 GoSun launched the first hybrid solar and electric oven, the Fusion through Kickstarter allowing customers to cook at night. In 2020, the company launched a solar-powered water filter and sanitation system, the GoSun Flow, and in May will be introducing its newest product the Chillest, a solar-powered portable refrigerator and freezer that eliminates ice and can be completely powered by the Sun.Today the company hopes to quickly become the leader for innovative home solar appliances. Moreover, GoSun has a strong commitment towards the community and their NPO efforts have played a big role in less fortunate areas around the world. Their products are designed with ease of mind. Creating opportunities for all, to ensure no one has to go without cooking, cooling, light or power.For further information about GoSun products and community involvement visit their website

