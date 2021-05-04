Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Wildlife Commission Notices Temporary Rule for Game Lands

RALEIGH, N.C. (May 4, 2021) – During its business meeting on April 22, the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission voted to notice a temporary rule for the 2021-22 hunting season. The rule, outlined below, was adopted by the Wildlife Commission in February but received objections.

By law, this rule is subject to legislative review, which will not be completed before the 2021-22 hunting season regulations are published on Aug. 1. Enacting a temporary rule will help avoid public confusion when the season starts.  

Proposed temporary amendments to Rule 15A NCAC 10D .0103 include all previously adopted changes, with the exception of the prohibition of horseback riding on William H. Silvers Game Land and the name change of Alcoa Game Land To Yadkin River Game Land.

An online public hearing will be held on May 13 at 6 p.m. Pre-registration is required. The public can register online at www.ncwildlife.org/proposed-regulations.

The Commission will accept comments:

The public comment period closes May 21.  

