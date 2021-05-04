New York City Stop & Shop Pharmacies Now Accepting Walk-Ins for COVID-19 Vaccines

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop, in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) and the New York State Department of Health, today announced that all 14 of its New York City pharmacy locations are now accepting walk-ins for the COVID-19 vaccine. Customers can still schedule appointments on Stop & Shop’s website, but appointments are no longer required to receive an immunization.



Stop & Shop operates 14 pharmacies across New York City, each offering either the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine. Customers can walk in and receive a COVID-19 vaccine at any of the following locations, though walk-ins will be determined by supply levels.

Brooklyn (625 Atlantic Ave)

Brooklyn (1710 Avenue Y)

Brooklyn (2965 Cropsey Ave)

Arverne By The Sea (70-20 Rockaway Beach Blvd)

Bronx (961 East 174th St)

Bronx (2136 Bartow Ave)

Bronx (Co-Op City Blvd)

Flushing (31-06 Farrington Street)

Howard Beach (156-1 Crossbay Blvd)

Elmhurst (74-17 Grand Avenue)

Ozone Park (92-10 Atlantic Avenue)

Springfield Gardens (134-40 Springfield Blvd)

Staten Island (1351 Forest Ave)

Staten Island (2754 Hylan Blvd)

“Stop & Shop has been proud to support New Yorkers throughout the pandemic, most recently by administering the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Katie Thornell, Director of Pharmacy Operations at Stop & Shop. “We are prepared to continue helping members of the community protect themselves against COVID-19 by allowing all New Yorkers the convenience of walking into any of our New York City pharmacies to receive their immunization without needing an appointment.”

In December, Stop & Shop announced a partnership with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) to be among the first COVID-19 vaccine providers, making the shot available to its customers across the Northeast. The coronavirus vaccine is being administered at no out-of-pocket cost.

During immunization, customers will be required to wear PPE and pharmacists will be equipped with masks, gloves, and face shields. The pharmacy team utilizes the same thorough disinfection protocols for all patients, disinfecting and sanitizing between each patient to ensure the health & safety for all patients.

Flu, pneumonia, shingles and other immunizations are currently available to customers at all Stop & Shop Pharmacy locations. To find your nearest Stop & Shop pharmacy, visit www.stopandshop.com/pharmacy. For more information on Stop & Shop’s rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, visit www.stopandshop.com/covid-vaccine.

