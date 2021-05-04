New Leaf Ventures Hires Ex-Red Bull State Manager David Weston as Director of Sales

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Leaf Ventures Inc. (CSE: NLV) (OTC: NLVVF) (“New Leaf,” “NLV” or the “Company”), a management and investment organization dedicated to evaluating, investing and accelerating advanced stage operations in the North American Cannabis sector advises that its New Leaf USA venture has announced the appointment of Mr. David Weston to the position of Sales Director effective immediately.



Mr. Weston previously served in the role of on-premises manager with Red Bull North America beginning in 2003 where he was territorially responsible for the entire state of Washington and the Coeur d’Alene region. In this role, he managed relationships with eight distributors, over 40 representatives and their on-premises clients (3200 accounts). During his tenure he created marketing concepts and incentives which in turn increased Columbia Distributing sales from 28,000 cases in 2003 to over 160,000 in 2011. He further grew his account-base by over 600 new accounts. In 2011 he subsequently went on to purchase and operate his own business where he put his marketing skills to work and increased historic sales by 57%. During this period, he continued to grow his regional network and determined to leverage his experience through service as a consultant with the coastal division of Southern Glaziers Wine and Spirits where he was responsible for the Edmonds – Lynnwood territory off-premises sales. In the first year of his consultancy, he increased territory revenue by 120%, and was identified as one of the top 3 sales affiliates who contributed to top state performance for 2018/2019/2020 as recognized by multinational spirits corporation, Beam Suntory.

In his role as Sales Director, he will report directly to Robert (Dax) Colwell, CEO and Boris Gorodnitsky, President of New Leaf USA, and Directors of New Leaf Ventures Inc., whereby he will monitor, report, and administer all sales metrics and manage the entire sales administration process. In this role he will manage a team of sales representatives to develop sales targets through telemarketing, face to face interactions, direct mail, and web-based sales strategies. He will ensure sales goals are identified and communicated through ongoing training, coaching, mentoring and motivating skill development and administration of sales pipelines. Mr. Weston’s management role encompasses all aspects of the sales life cycle including strategy, lead generation, direct relationship management including lead development, negotiation of sales and lead conversion, deal evaluations and approvals.

Robert ‘Dax’ Colwell, CEO, Co-Founder, New Leaf USA & Director, New Leaf Ventures Inc. notes, “We are thrilled to have David join us at this critical juncture of our growth. As we reach the point where the introduction of multiple new products and significantly increased production capability are poised to launch us into a period of sustained growth and increased revenue potential, it became clear to us it was time to bring in some proven talent. David’s background as an entrepreneur and his time with Red Bull have served him well as he has honed his abilities and his sense of accountability and determination to where we believe he can take on this outstanding prospect and really own the playing field throughout the entire state and potentially beyond. The opportunities are right in front of us, and we look forward to working with, and supporting him as we move ahead to carve out a leading role in the Cannabis industry across Washington state today, and potentially throughout the entire western region in future.”

