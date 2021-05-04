Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended May 1, 2021

/EIN News/ -- THOMASVILLE, GEORGIA, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., (OTCMKTS: BTHR) (“Sports Venues of Florida”, “BTHR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the youth sports, family sports entertainment, and eSports markets, announces April ended with record-breaking numbers in key categories. Total monthly player registrations grew by 50% shattering any previous month in our history by over 500 registrants, total monthly active players were up 45%, and total monthly unique Twitch viewers reached over 11,000! We previously announced the amazing growth in our Discord membership, surpassing the 4,000 milestone last week. To simply say we are pleased with April results would be an understatement. The Company is shattering estimates in virtually every category. Looking to the month of May, the Company is adding 2 new events, which will bring a total of 9 tournaments in one month for the first time in Company history.



We kicked off the month of May strong with our Third Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links event. GGtoor and DLE teamed up to bring you another amazing tournament, this time with both a new main box release and new ban-list implications! This event did even better than our prior Duel Links event in several key categories, including hitting a peak of almost 1,000 concurrent viewers for the Grand Finals! All eyes were on the newly nerfed blue eyes deck to see if it could take back its throne as the number one deck of duel links, while many others were looking at the Water Stun deck and Harpie ladies to get another solid tournament win.

While many in the community were not expecting the new box to make an impact, it certainly did! We saw the power of Fire Formation Tenki, a card that helps any beast warrior deck -- including Yosenju, which was the winning deck last month, and was featured in the winner of this weekend's tournament, a Firekings deck! It was an amazing final where an old classic, six samurai, saw a surge in power from the new box XYZ monster Heroic Champion Excalibur, but fell short in the Grand Finals to the might of Tenki Firekings. The meta is still shifting, so stay tuned for the next event to see where things lead!

The events GGtoor has been offering typically have been run over one day, or a single weekend, for a set prize pool. We are exploring the idea of expanding the ways we hold and support events, to further accelerate growth. This includes possibilities such as longer-term Organized Play (Leagues, or Tournaments held over many weeks) as well as the possibility of offering a tiered prize pool for select events, where the players can unlock larger rewards if the event hits stated goals, such as exceeding a certain number of players participating in the event.

Want to participate? Find the plan that best suits you; you can choose between Bronze Plan, Gold Plan, Diamond Plan https://ggtoor.com/join.php. If you want to be an organizer, bring your team or friends to GGtoor.com; we can help you grow and support, so you can reach a worldwide audience of similar-minded individuals that like to compete and have fun -- you can be sure that GGToor.com is here to grow with you. Just follow the link to sign up as an organizer https://ggtoor.com/organizerlogin.php; if you have any questions about our events visit Discord https://discord.gg/GUhyZxFH8Q, https://twitter.com/ggtoor/, https://www.twitch.tv/ggtoor, https://www.facebook.com/eShadowGaming

If your organization would like to be part of this growth and would like to work with Shadow Gaming contact us at luis@shadowgamingtv.com/

About BTHR

Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of eSports, and the development of youth sports and family entertainment complexes. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. Shadow Gaming’s new portal GGToor.com has been launched and is one of the most comprehensive gaming portals in the world. The Company is now accepting subscriptions from players, gamers, and tournament organizers. To register logon to https://ggtoor.com/. In addition, the company plans on operating a few subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses. Finally, the Company is actively looking for locations to build indoor eSports arenas that will host major international gaming tournaments.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as “expect,” “expectation,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “could,” “intend,” “belief,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “predict,” “likely,” “seek,” “project,” “model,” “ongoing,” “will,” “should,” “forecast,” “outlook” or similar terminology. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/ or projections as well as our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There can be no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, including with respect to the future earnings and performance or capital structure of Sports Venues of Florida, Inc.

For Additional Information Contact:

John V Whitman Jr.,

John@sportsvenues.net

https://sportsvenues.net/

https://ggtoor.com/home.php