Parexel Achieves Top Rankings in Industry Across Multiple Attributes in ISR CRO Phase II-III Benchmarking Report

Company ranked first in Customer Loyalty and among top-two global CROs for Service Provider Leadership, Familiarity, Use and Preference; achieves highest score for Brand Performance

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON and Durham, N.C., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parexel, a leading provider of solutions to accelerate the development and delivery of innovative new therapies to improve world health, today announced the company has been ranked first among global Clinical Research Organizations (CROs) for Customer Loyalty and in the top two for Service Provider Leadership, Familiarity, Use and Preference in the delivery of Phase II/III services in a new report released by Industry Standard Research (ISR). Parexel also was a top-three CRO on Delivery Factors and Staff Characteristics and achieved the highest score for Brand Performance based on awareness, familiarity and leadership.



ISR’s report, titled “Phase II/III CRO Benchmarking (13th Edition)” surveyed 237 biopharmaceutical professionals across North America, Europe and Asia, evaluating 39 CROs on 20+ performance metrics. As a result of Parexel’s performance in the survey the company also was named the recipient of a CRO Leadership Award from Life Science Leader magazine for the 10th consecutive year.

“Across the unprecedented environment of the past year, Parexel has continued to partner with our customers in the adoption of new and innovative approaches to successfully connect patients to Phase II/III clinical trials,” said Jamie Macdonald, CEO. “From at-home care options to decentralized clinical trial services to direct-to-patient shipments of drug products, we are making trials more accessible to more patients in ways that work best for them. We’re proud of our 18,000 colleagues worldwide whose passion and commitment have made these efforts possible and have made a difference for patients every day. Our performance in the ISR survey is an important validation of their work and Parexel’s ability to differentiate and deliver on our Patients-First focus.”

About Parexel

Parexel supports the development of innovative new medicines to improve the health of patients. We provide services to help life sciences and biopharmaceutical clients everywhere transform scientific discoveries into new treatments. From decentralized clinical trials to regulatory consulting services to leveraging real world insights, our therapeutic, technical, and functional ability is underpinned by a deep conviction in what we do. Parexel was named “Best Contract Research Organization” in December 2020 by an independent panel for Informa Pharma Intelligence. For more information, visit parexel.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

