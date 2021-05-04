Gamma Aerospace Appoints Donna J. (DJ) Fox as Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- MANSFIELD, Texas, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gamma Aerospace announces the appointment of Donna J. (DJ) Fox as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Headquartered in Mansfield, Texas, Gamma Aerospace is a specialized, end-to-end provider of engineered airframe and flight components for leading original equipment manufacturers and Tier I suppliers in the aerospace and defense industries.



Gamma centers of operational excellence in North America manufacture a diverse offering of products and services that solve the most complex customer challenges. Gamma operations utilize a unique combination of advanced, in-house processes that encompass machining, forming, and assembly, as well as special processing that includes heat treating, anodizing, priming/painting, chemical conversion coating, and fluorescent penetrant inspection in multiple locations throughout its network. Recent significant investments in special processing make Gamma Aerospace a total solutions provider.

Ms. Fox has served in a number of financial leadership positions in a range of international aerospace manufacturing companies throughout her career. These include four organizations with global reach: Triumph Group, Inc. , Raytheon Technologies , Northrop Grumman and The Boeing Company . During more than 25 years in the industry, she has demonstrated a track record of leadership and success in strategic planning, including development of strategy, policy and processes; financial planning and accounting; proposal development, including commercial, military, domestic and international contracts; communications and compliance reporting.

“My career has been deeply focused on the aerospace industry, where I am passionate about advancing the technologies and scope of the industry. For the organizations I serve, I am intent on driving performance and growth through strategic financial planning and management and developing and growing the talent and expertise of people and teams,” said Ms. Fox, Chief Financial Officer of Gamma Aerospace. “I welcome the opportunity to join the dynamic new executive leadership team at Gamma Aerospace in expanding the capabilities of our team members and taking on the challenges of innovation, continuous improvement, and flawless delivery of products and services for a growing portfolio of customers.”

Ms. Fox joins Gamma Aerospace after having served as President of DJ Fox & Associates, where she consulted with clients and supported development of proposals including a multi-million-dollar Omega competitive project and sole source price proposals, as well as pricing activities, federal government accounting and compliance activities. Prior to establishing her own firm, she served as Corporate Controller for GKN Aerostructures North America , which provides composites and metals services from 10 locations across the U.S.

Ms. Fox also served as Senior Finance Director and Controller of Triumph Aerostructures, Vought Commercial Division, where she was responsible for directing all international financial activities of the organization and providing strategic financial leadership.

At Raytheon, Ms. Fox served in several positions with increasing responsibility, including Interim Senior Finance Director, SAS ISRS; Senior Finance Manager, Space and Airborne Systems Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Systems Financial Planning and Analysis; and Senior Finance Manager, NCS Combat Systems. During this time, she led teams of financial analysts and managers who supported specialized programs and financial reporting requirements and led professional development of finance staff members.

Earlier in her career, she held several financial positions at Northrop Grumman, including Senior Business Manager, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Senior Program Manager; Operations Manager/Deputy Department Manager; and Proposals Business Manager.

Ms. Fox began her career at The Boeing Company when it was known as McDonnell Douglas. There, she served in several roles of increasing responsibility, including Strategic Analyst, Indirect Cost Management; Senior Finance Manager/Assistant Controller; Cost Policy Manager, Boeing Aircraft and Missiles Group; and Business Planning Analyst, Boeing Aircraft and Missiles. During her tenure, she earned four company commendations for leadership and distinction in performance.

Gamma Aerospace, as a provider of a broad range of machining, forming and assembly services for global aerospace companies, integrates leading-edge capabilities that eliminate non-value-added process time—allowing for better control in providing best-in-class value, quality and on-time delivery to its customers. In machining, the Company provides complex geometries and compound contours common on structural aerospace components. Gamma has earned a reputation in formation services for providing complex contour and other challenging scenarios. In assembly, the Company designs the process, tools, and numeric control programs while maintaining focus on coordination of multiple details for ease of assembly and stringent control of tolerances. Equally important, Gamma deploys a world-class quality system, using the latest developments in inspection and measurement, along with continuous improvement tools.

“DJ has built a reputation throughout the aerospace industry for leadership in financial management, planning, analysis, and governance, and for motivating high performing teams that deliver business performance turnarounds. Throughout her career, she has developed and implemented financial strategies, processes and cost and asset reduction initiatives that fuel profitability and growth,” said Thomas C. Hutton, Chief Executive Officer of Gamma Aerospace. “It’s a pleasure to welcome DJ to Gamma Aerospace, where her decisive, high-energy leadership style and appetite for mentoring and developing passionate team members will support P&L performance and drive long-term growth of the Gamma business.”



About Gamma Aerospace

Gamma Aerospace is a specialized, end-to-end provider of engineered airframe and flight components for leading original equipment manufacturers and Tier I suppliers in the aerospace and defense industries. Founded in 1971, the Company solves the most complex customer challenges, integrating leading-edge capabilities that eliminate non-value-added process time—allowing for better control in providing best-in-class value, quality and on-time delivery to its customers.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f261447b-914a-4a65-86d1-f371ccec4421