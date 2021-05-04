Applied Releases Latest Commercial Lines Innovation

Latest release of Applied Policy Works further automates the commercial lines workflow and enable exceptional customer experiences

/EIN News/ -- Mississauga, ON, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems today announced the general release of Applied Policy Works 2021. The latest release of Applied Policy Works enables brokers to further automate the commercial lines policy lifecycle through enhanced capabilities that streamline submissions and extend collaborative data capture solutions to consumers.

In addition to core enhancements to Applied Policy Works, the latest release deepens integrations within the Applied portfolio to create full commercial lines policy management. Bi-directional integration with Indio now enables brokers to export or import collaborative data to the consumer through Indio. Brokers can also connect to Indio through a shortcut link, providing a seamless front-office workflow and reducing duplicative data entry between applications. Additionally, deeper integration with Applied Epic enables brokers to browse attachments stored in Applied Epic within Applied Policy Works.

Other key enhancements include:

CSIO Data Standard and Compliance: New questions and dynamic underwriting fields have been added to all submissions and policies, ensuring compliance with CSIO’s 43 minimum data set and robust, standardized data collection and setting the stage for real-time quoting with insurers.

New questions and dynamic underwriting fields have been added to all submissions and policies, ensuring compliance with CSIO’s 43 minimum data set and robust, standardized data collection and setting the stage for real-time quoting with insurers. Contractor Question Set: Adds dynamically generated CSIO underwriting questions for contractors, based on the IBC industry code, allowing for more complete submissions and faster quotes.

Adds dynamically generated CSIO underwriting questions for contractors, based on the IBC industry code, allowing for more complete submissions and faster quotes. Insights and Analytics: Provides visual insights into the brokers’ book of commercial lines business, industry segmentation, insurer reports and marketing results, allowing brokers to make more informed business decisions.

Provides visual insights into the brokers’ book of commercial lines business, industry segmentation, insurer reports and marketing results, allowing brokers to make more informed business decisions. Issuance Quote: Enables brokers to create and track new or renewal quotes within delegated authority contracts or Lloyd’s Coverholder authority to allow faster workflows and response times from MGAs to brokers.

“As the industry moves towards real-time rating, Applied continues to facilitate these efforts by standardizing data and further automating the commercial lines workflow,” said Steve Whitelaw, vice president of Industry & Partner Relations, Applied Systems. “The latest release of Applied Policy Works takes a large step forward in creating simplicity in commercial lines operations management via integrated systems.”

The Applied products and logos are trademarks of Applied Systems, Inc., registered in the U.S.

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.

Lauren Malcolm Applied Systems lmalcolm@appliedsystems.com