EnviroKlenz’s Mobile Air Purifiers Now Being Sold on Amazon for Consumer Purchase

/EIN News/ -- BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroKlenz, a leading innovator in air quality technology, today announces that its mobile air purifiers are now being sold on Amazon in response to increased consumer demand for proper indoor air quality (IAQ) due to the risks associated with the pandemic as well as industrial and environmental pollution.



According to the EPA, the use of portable air filtration systems can significantly reduce airborne contaminants, like viruses and other harmful pollutants, in indoor spaces and other areas with poor ventilation or higher exposure to harmful contaminants.

What sets EnviroKlenz Air Systems apart from competing air filtration products is their patented earth-mineral technology found in EnviroKlenz air cartridges. This non-toxic technology is implemented in all EnviroKlenz products for safe use in homes, offices, and large-scale facilities. Validated through third-party testing, EnviroKlenz air cartridges capture and destroy 99.9% of harmful particulate matter.

“At EnviroKlenz, we strive for products designed with the upmost safety and health through superior air quality, benefitting a diverse range of industries and consumers through its inventive technology,” states George Negron, VP of Operations at Timilon Corporation.

The newly launched EnviroKlenz products on Amazon are as follows:

Air System (MSRP $699) – This mobile air purifier is equipped with an EnviroKlenz Air Cartridge and HEPA filter, with a four-speed blower and filtration coverage of up to 1,000 square feet.

(MSRP $699) – This mobile air purifier is equipped with an EnviroKlenz Air Cartridge and HEPA filter, with a four-speed blower and filtration coverage of up to 1,000 square feet. Air System Plus (MSRP $789) – This model includes the same features and efficiencies as the Air System and is also equipped with UV-C bulbs for germicidal irradiation and internal system cleaning.

In addition to EnviroKlenz’s current family of products on Amazon, the Air System and Air System Plus now provide consumers with technology specifically geared towards current IAQ concerns.

EnviroKlenz has offered a collection of their household products on Amazon since 2014, with their Laundry Enhancer titled as Amazon’s Choice for Liquid Laundry Detergents. Available since late February 2021, the Air System and Air System Plus provide air filtration for commercial and residential use.

About EnviroKlenz

EnviroKlenz is a leading indoor air quality company that makes various air purifier models, including EnviroKlenz Mobile Air System and EnviroKlenz Mobile Air System Plus. Its patented earth mineral technology was developed over two decades by research scientists and was originally designed for use by the US military to destroy chemical warfare and toxic industry chemicals. EnviroKlenz’s air purifiers use safe earth minerals to capture and destroy airborne toxic and noxious gasses, particulates, allergens, bacteria, viruses and other allergy triggers. Since no abrasive chemicals, masking agents or toxic fillers are used, EnviroKlenz’s products are safe for the environment and to use around family and pets. Timilon Corporation is the parent company of EnviroKlenz®, OdorKlenz®, and FAST-ACT®. For more information, visit www.enviroklenz.com.

Media Contact

Elsa Anschuetz

Uproar PR for EnviroKlenz

eanschuetz@uproarpr.com

321-236-0102 ext. 233