Shawmut Corporation Partners With The Massachusetts Dental Society to Provide Members With US-Made PPE

Dentists Across the Commonwealth Can Efficiently Order Masks and Gowns Directly Through Shawmut At Discount

/EIN News/ -- WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shawmut Corporation today announced a partnership with the Massachusetts Dental Society (MDS) to offer its 5,000+ members PPE as part of the organization’s Member Savings Program. The partnership, which brings together two long-standing Massachusetts-based organizations, will allow MDS members to place orders for Shawmut’s Protex™ line of PPE, including N95 respirators and non-surgical isolation gowns, directly through Shawmut at a discounted price.



"From day one of the pandemic, dental offices, by nature of their business, have had a critical need for PPE to protect patients and employees,” said James Wyner, CEO of Shawmut Corporation. “When we heard of the many struggles MDS members experienced sourcing quality, reliable PPE, we wanted to help ensure our fellow Bay Staters had the equipment needed to provide their services through the pandemic and beyond safely. We are proud to partner with the Massachusetts Dental Society to ensure its members will always have a reliable resource for high-quality, US-made PPE going forward."

Shawmut Corporation recently announced the creation of a new Health & Safety business unit in February, which applies the company’s trademark advanced materials, textile manufacturing, and process innovation techniques to producing high-quality, US-made, health and safety products, including medical isolation gowns, surgical barrier fabrics, and N95 particulate respirators.

“We chose Shawmut as a PPE partner not only because of its Massachusetts roots but because of the quality products they can provide our members,” said MaryJane Hanlon, DMD, President of the Massachusetts Dental Society. “Having a reliable source of these masks and gowns will enable our members to focus on providing safe oral health care for patients across the Commonwealth.”

About Shawmut Corporation

Since its founding in 1916, Shawmut Corporation, a fourth-generation, family-run, global company with locations in North America, Europe, and Asia, has been molding the future through advanced materials, textile manufacturing, and process innovation for a wide range of industries, including automotive, medical, industrial, and military applications. Shawmut Corporation is based in West Bridgewater, Mass., and can be found online on LinkedIn , Facebook and, Instagram . To learn more, visit www.shawmutcorporation.com .

About Massachusetts Dental Society:

The Massachusetts Dental Society (MDS), a professional association representing 5,000-plus member dentists and a statewide constituent of the American Dental Association, is dedicated to the professional development of its member dentists through initiatives in education, advocacy, the promotion of the highest professional standards, and championing oral health in the Commonwealth. For more information, visit www.massdental.org and follow the MDS on Twitter @MassDental .

