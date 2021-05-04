Paytronix Announces Integration with Google to Enable Ordering on Google Search and Maps

Further enhancing the guest experience, Paytronix digital ordering platform now accepts orders directly from Google Search and Maps

/EIN News/ -- NEWTON, Mass., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix Systems, Inc., the most advanced digital guest experience platform , today announced that it is making it easier for consumers to order food directly through Google Search and Google Maps. Now, an integration with Paytronix Order & Delivery enables brands to offer consumers ordering via their Google accounts.



Participating restaurants receive online orders for pickup or delivery directly from Google. Guests simply search for the restaurant and tap the “Order Online” button on the restaurant’s Business Profile on Search and Maps. From here, the restaurant menu appears, and they can place their order and checkout — all directly on Google.

According to the National Restaurant Association , “Takeout and delivery have become a part of peoples’ routines with 68% of consumers more likely to purchase takeout from a restaurant than before the pandemic and 53% of consumers that say takeout and delivery is essential to the way they live.”

“As online ordering adoption continues to grow, Paytronix is making it easier for restaurants and their guests to order across Google surfaces,” said Andrew Robbins, CEO of Paytronix Systems, Inc. “Online ordering continues to grow, even as people are returning to in-person dining. Consumers have discovered how convenient it is to order food digitally and now they are looking for ways to make that experience faster and easier.”

A survey conducted by Paytronix and PYMNTS.com found that takeout orders accounted for 63% of all restaurant orders in 2020, with digital channels accounting for 89% of that spend, making digital ordering a $434 billion market.

About Paytronix Systems, Inc.

Based in Newton, Massachusetts, Paytronix is a provider of SaaS customer experience management (CXM) solutions for restaurants and convenience stores. Through its innovative software design and integrations with more than 30 widely used point-of-sale systems, Paytronix empowers more than 500 brands across 30,000 locations, giving them the flexibility to deliver unique, revenue-enhancing guest experiences. Through one-to-one engagement with more than 285 million guests via Order & Delivery, Loyalty, CRM, and Stored Value, Paytronix generates Big Data consumer insights that motivate increased visits and spend. For more information, visit www.paytronix.com .