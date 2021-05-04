Cyabra Listed on GSA Schedule Offering their Disinformation Detection and Sentiment Analysis SaaS to the Public Sector

Cyabra becomes the first social media disinformation tracking tool available to U.S. Government Agencies through the GSA Schedule

TEL-AVIV, Israel, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyabra is proud to announce today their addition to the General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) through U.S. partners Winvale and Mosaic. Cyabra is the first and only platform available through GSA that combines social sentiment analysis, deepfake and disinformation detection in one SaaS platform, enabling U.S. government agencies to react in real-time to emerging online threats.



Based in Israel with offices in New York, Cyabra empowers private sector clients and government agencies to combat online disinformation as it spreads in real time, preventing and monitoring interference within elections, government campaigns, public health crises and more. Cyabra’s GSA schedule is offered through Winvale, a U.S. government contractor and consulting firm that works with trusted companies such as Lowes, Palantir, Jacobs and more.

“We understand the need for government agencies to take proactive steps in the war against misinformation and disinformation,” offered Cyabra CEO Dan Brahmy. “Our goal is keeping the internet safe and honest, and we are thrilled to partner with Mosaic and Winvale to empower government agencies to protect public discourse and media consumption.”

Government buyers spend over $30 billion annually through GSA Schedule Contracts. The GSA is one of the most widely used government contract vehicles because it streamlines the government procurement process and can be used by any federal agency and certain state and local entities.

Through strong relationships with numerous U.S. government clients, the GSA Contract will allow Cyabra to expand, optimize and solidify their technology footprint in the U.S. public sector.

Cyabra’s platform currently offers the following services to government agencies:

Identification of behavioral patterns typical of fakes profiles such as bots, trolls and sock puppets

Real-time social media sentiment analysis

Foreign language auto-translation functionality

Detection of Generative Adversarial Networks (GAN), more commonly known as deep fakes, a class of machine learning bad actors used to create realistic images and videos

Tracking and analysis of the dissemination of information, measuring how it spreads and creates snowball effects



About Cyabra

Cyabra is an advanced social analytics platform that protects organizations from disinformation and helps accounts in today’s evolving digital world. Cyabra breaks through the layers of online conversations in real-time to connect dots and measure impact. The platform’s powerful lens offers customers the ability to understand narratives, discover trends and reach true audiences. Founded by a team of leading information warfare experts, Cyabra’s executives use their experience to reverse engineer the technology of bad actors and study online media trends, helping customers keep a pulse on online conversations and counter disinformation. For more information, visit www.cyabra.com .

About Winvale

Winvale is a government contracts consultancy on the GSA Schedule program. Headquartered in the Washington, D.C. area since 2003, Winvale helps companies seeking to conduct business with Federal, State, and local governments acquire and maintain GSA Schedule contracts. Winvale also offers channel distribution services designed to help companies reach government buyers quickly by allowing them to place their products and services on its existing contract vehicles. Winvale’s client portfolio includes many small emerging firms as well as Fortune 500 and international companies. For more information, visit https://winvale.com.



