Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

The investigation concerns whether Peloton and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On April 17, 2021, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (“CPSC”) issued an announcement, “CPSC Warns Consumers: Stop Using the Peloton Tread+”. The announcement stated that the “Urgent Warning Comes After Agency Finds One Death and Dozens of Incidents of Children Being Sucked Beneath the Tread+ (Formerly Known as the Tread)”. It continued to state that “[t]he urgent warning comes less than a month after Peloton itself released news of a child’s death by a Peloton Tread+ and CPSC’s announcement of an investigation into that incident[,]” and “[t]o date, CPSC is aware of 39 incidents including one death.” Following this news, Peloton stock dropped sharply during intraday trading on April 19, 2021.

