Phunware Partners with Infinite Leap to Offer Enhanced Digital Front Door on Mobile

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (“Phunware” or the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, has partnered with Infinite Leap as a reseller of its digital front door on mobile.



“Providing our clients with Phunware’s feature-rich digital front door on mobile is a natural extension of our industry-leading real-time technologies and services that help optimize critical healthcare operations like asset management, environmental monitoring, and patient flow,” said Mark Rheault, CEO of Infinite Leap.

Founded in 2011, Infinite Leap enables healthcare organizations to fully leverage the Internet of Things (IoT) through the seamless implementation of RTLS-enabled solutions and services. Infinite Leap was recently recognized on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the second year in a row.

“Together, Phunware and Infinite Leap can provide healthcare organizations with not only a cloud-based common operating picture, but also the ability for patients and clinicians to quickly coordinate, locate and engage with critical resources to deliver exceptional care,” said Alan S. Knitowski, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware. "Trusted technology companies like Infinite Leap are a cornerstone to our indirect channel strategy for growth."

Phunware’s digital front door is optimized for mobile on the Company’s Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) enterprise cloud platform to deliver critical features and capabilities to healthcare providers, all while enabling seamless integrations with everything from electronic health records (EHRs) such as Epic to telehealth providers such as Amwell . This holistic approach eliminates the pain of having to manage dozens of point solutions, while simultaneously offering staff, patients, and visitors a far more simplistic, cohesive, and integrated healthcare experience. Additional capabilities include, but are not limited to:

Mobile engagement for contextual notifications, including appointment reminders

Real-time “blue dot” indoor positioning, including mapping, navigation and wayfinding

Multi-site support for disparate locations

Beacon Maintenance to ensure optimal MaaS Location Based Services (LBS) performance

to ensure optimal performance Epic MyChart integration with Face ID biometric login medical record access

integration with Face ID biometric login medical record access Prescription management with E-Visit functionality

Mobile bill pay

Staff directory

Analytics



To learn more about how Phunware facilitates digital transformation in healthcare by enabling a digital front door for any hospital, clinic or medical organization, visit: https://www.phunware.com/solutions/healthcare/feature/ .

To learn more about Infinite Leap’s industry-leading patient and staff workflow software as well as end-to-end services – from solution design and business planning to deployment, training, 24/7 support and managed services, visit: https://infiniteleap.net/ and https://prompt.health/ .

Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expose,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. These risks and others described under “Risk Factors” in our SEC filings may not be exhaustive.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results or operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) , is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) , an award-winning , fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions , data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale. Phunware’s Software Development Kits (SDKs) include location-based services , mobile engagement , content management , messaging, advertising , loyalty ( PhunCoin & Phun ) and analytics , as well as a mobile application framework of pre-integrated iOS and Android software modules for building in-house or channel-based mobile application and vertical solutions. Phunware helps the world’s most respected brands create category-defining mobile experiences, with more than one billion active devices touching its platform each month . For more information about how Phunware is transforming the way consumers and brands interact with mobile in the virtual and physical worlds, visit https://www.phunware.com , https://www.phuncoin.com , https://www.phuntoken.com , and follow @phunware, @phuncoin and @phuntoken on all social media platforms.

About Infinite Leap

Infinite Leap is the premier healthcare solutions provider for Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, such as Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS). The company delivers industry leading patient and staff workflow software as well as end-to-end services – from solution design and business planning to deployment, training, 24/7 support, and managed services. Infinite Leap has helped healthcare providers successfully implement hundreds of projects and dozens of unique use cases, including patient flow optimization, asset management, environmental monitoring, staff safety, wayfinding, and more. For more information, please visit https://infiniteleap.net/ .

Phunware PR & Media Inquiries:

press@phunware.com

T: (512) 693-4199