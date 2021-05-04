InvestorBrandNetwork Announces The Dealmaker Show Interview with PlantX Life Inc. CEO Julia Frank

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, today announces that Julia Frank , CEO of PlantX Life Inc. (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) , the company behind the one-stop shop for everything plant-based, recently appeared on The Dealmaker Show , a fast-paced and high-energy forum hosted by bestselling author Oren Klaff .



To hear the full podcast, visit The Dealmaker Show.

During the interview, Klaff inquired about the early days of PlantX, Frank’s background as an executive with some of the world’s largest automotive corporations, and how the plant-based movement is continuing to gain steam for individuals from a wide variety of backgrounds.

“I used to live in Miami and the Bahamas. That’s actually where I met the founder [of PlantX], Sean Dollinger. Sean is super experienced; he’s built multiple e-commerce platforms and companies. He’s been in the e-commerce space for over 20 years,” Frank explained. “He told me about his vision to found a company that provides a one-stop shop for everything plant-based. … When I met Sean … I was actually working for BMW for five years … but I always preferred to ride a bike. … I’m not really passionate about cars and the automotive industry. … I was already thinking that it was time to leave and do something else, and when Sean told me about his idea for PlantX, it really sounded like a company I would be passionate about.”

“When you are living a 100% plant-based lifestyle, of course there are companies out there that offer plant-based products. But let’s say you’re looking for a plant-based meat product or plant-based cosmetics or even plant-based pet foods, you would have to check on multiple different websites. There was not a one-stop shop like Amazon for plant-based products where you can basically find any plant-based product available on the market,” Frank added. “Sean founded the company in 2019 … and our website went live at the end of March 2020, which was basically the first month of lockdown from the pandemic. … We set up an e-commerce business that delivers plant-based products to your doorstep in the times of a lockdown. … It was unplanned right timing.”

“I invite everyone to try out a plant-based lifestyle and give it a shot. Maybe it works. Even if you decide to eat your steak three or four times per week and decide to be plant-based or vegetarian the other days, it’s totally fine,” Frank continued. “I just think, in general, we have to be more cautious about what we put into our bodies and also how we handle the whole meat industry. … I’m convinced that the plant-based market is not just a temporary trend. … It’s important to do in life what you’re really passionate about and what you love, and I’m really happy that I can do what I love and also help other people.”

Throughout the interview, Frank discussed the growth of the plant-based movement and how PlantX is working to support the industry by creating a resource for this community of like-minded individuals to celebrate and promote health and well-being.

About PlantX Life Inc.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is the one-stop shop for everything plant-based. With its fast-growing category verticals, the company offers customers across North America more than 10,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, the company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, clothing and its own water brand – but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform. The company uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers and, most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs and brands. The company eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier and happier life.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.PlantX.com and the PlantX investor website at https://investor.PlantX.com.

