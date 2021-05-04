NP Digital Wins 2021 Drum Award for Search in PPC - Best B2B Campaign for Contentful

NP Digital and client partner, Contentful, celebrate Best in Class Award

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NP Digital has been recognized for accomplishments achieved in B2B PPC campaigns with a 2021 Drum Award for Search on behalf of its client, Contentful, the leading content platform for digital-first business. The campaign was successful in delivering a 600 percent ROAS amidst a fluctuating search landscape and changing buying trends caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. NP Digital’s recognition highlights its innovative approach to paid search and SEO, and its dedication to supporting initiatives that drive impact for its clients and their business goals.

“We are extremely proud of our work we have been able to fulfill for our clients and the incredible results we have produced,” said Mike Gullaksen, CEO of NP Digital. “We are constantly grateful to have the opportunity to support and accelerate our clients’ businesses, and especially given the unique circumstances in the last year, this award provides extra value and recognition to our team’s dedication and resilience.”

NP Digital’s PPC campaign was launched to support Contentful’s scaling global demand generation efforts as they approached their Series E funding round. With aggressive lead targets and pipeline goals, NP Digital’s paid search and SEO teams collaborated to deploy a full funnel paid search strategy that would mirror internal Contentful efforts for cohesiveness.

Through the elaborate and strategic work over the course of 2020, paid search was able to exceed all other paid channels in pipeline contribution, generating more than double the ROAS and 10 times the pipeline contribution from PPC in 2019. NP Digital’s results have allowed Contentful to scale budgets every quarter post-COVID, setting the brand up for further success in the future.

About NP Digital

NP Digital is a marketing agency built and run by marketers, not bankers. That independence sets us apart and allows us to serve our clients with speed, efficiency and creativity. Applying a holistic vision with specialist execution, the NP Digital team is driven to deliver the right content in the right context at scale. Our expertise in organic search optimization, content marketing, paid search, programmatic advertising, social media marketing, strategy, and data and analytics has led to valuable, lasting partnerships with some of the world’s most important brands. Learn more about NP Digital at npdigital.com.

About Contentful

Contentful, the leading content platform for digital-first business, helps over 30% of the Fortune 500 and thousands of brands around the world create and manage digital experiences for their customers across any channel. It enables greater speed and scale than traditional CMS solutions. Contentful unifies content in a single hub, structures it for use in any digital channel, and integrates seamlessly with hundreds of other tools through open APIs. Companies such as Chanel, Bang & Olufsen, Shiseido, Peloton, BP and many others rely on Contentful’s platform. For more information, visit https://www.contentful.com/.

About The Drum Awards for Search

The Drum Awards for Search recognize creative thinking, strategy, and technological innovation – setting the standard for best practice across both organic and paid. In 2021, The Drum Awards for Search celebrated its picks of the most cutting-edge digital agencies and its exceptional campaigns.

Michelle Alfaro NP Digital malfaro@npdigital.com