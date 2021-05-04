Love Your Mother (Earth) This Mother’s Day with Organic Apparel from Rodale Institute & YES AND

Collaborating with artist Hannah Eddy, proceeds of Rodale Institute and YES AND’s new “Don’t Hate, Regenerate” design will empower farmers to transition to organic

As Mother's Day approaches, organic farming nonprofit Rodale Institute encourages everyone to "love your Mother Earth" and grow more organic acres with their new t-shirt collaboration with YES AND Apparel and artist Hannah Eddy.

Rodale Institute’s newest certified organic cotton t-shirts, manufactured by YES AND, feature an original illustration by Eddy, proclaiming, “Don’t Hate, Regenerate.” The shirts are available in a variety of sizes at the Rodale Institute online store and in person at their Kutztown headquarters’ Visitor Center. Proceeds will benefit Rodale Institute’s mission to heal people and the planet through regenerative organic farming.

Rodale Institute has been researching regenerative organic agriculture for nearly 75 years, encouraging consumers to consider the impact of agriculture on their health, the planet, and their communities. While organic food and fiber has grown in popularity over the last decade, reaching $55 billion in US sales in the last year, regenerative organic sourcing in apparel is still in its infancy.

“The market for organic food is booming as people focus on their personal health,” said Diana Martin, Director of Communications & Marketing for Rodale Institute. “But to support the health of both people and the planet—we need to reach for organic whenever we buy agricultural products, including fashion and fiber. We are excited to launch this collaboration to show that regenerative organic agriculture is fun and fashion-forward while supporting healthy soil, clean air and water, and biodiversity. The future of organic apparel is bright!”

Founded by Rodale Institute Ambassador Marci Zaroff, YES AND apparel was created to banish the stigma that sustainable fashion must sacrifice style, quality, fit, color, comfort or price. YES AND puts both women's empowerment and the environment at the forefront of every decision, showing that fashion is not at odds with sustainability. All YES AND products are organic and GOTS certified, low impact dyed, GMO-free, and ethically made.

“We spend most of our lives with textiles against our largest and primary organ for absorption, our skin. Thousands of chemicals used in conventional cotton farming and throughout the textile supply chain end up against our skin,” said Zaroff. “It doesn’t just matter what we put in our bodies, but also what we put ON them. Similarly, soil is the skin of the Earth—how we farm matters. We’ve partnered with Rodale Institute because we share the belief that we can heal much of the climate damage that humans have created through regenerative organic farming—so we can wear the change we all wish to see in the world.”

Hannah Eddy is an illustrator, painter, and muralist based in Reno, Nevada. Her work spreads positivity and encourages an appreciation for nature in a way that’s fun, colorful, and funky. Her work has been featured by Intersectional Environmentalist, Camelbak, Protect Our Winters, and more.

“I love to partner with companies, brands, and nonprofits that are working to make the world a better place, which is why a Rodale Institute collaboration was right up my alley,” said Eddy. “My design was inspired by the concept of regenerative organic agriculture, which recognizes that everything is connected. Every part needs to be working together to maximize nutrients in the soil, biodiversity, a healthy water cycle, and an overall happier planet. Less hating, more regenerating!”

Proceeds from the sale of these products will support Rodale Institute’s mission, which includes Organic Farm Consulting Services launched in 2019. This service puts trained agronomists on farms seeking to transition to organic, providing one-on-one mentorship and guidance through organic certification, crop planning, market strategies, and more. In under two years of operation, Rodale Institute’s consulting services have gained over 200 farmer clients and continue to grow throughout the country.

Rodale Institute, YES AND, and Hannah Eddy will hold an Instagram Live conversation about this collaboration on May 4th at 4PM ET. Join the conversation by following Rodale Institute at @rodaleinstitute, YES AND at @yesand, and Hannah Eddy at @hannaheddyart.

Followers can also enter an exclusive Instagram giveaway on these channels for their own Don’t Hate, Regenerate shirt, a limited-edition Hannah Eddy print, Rodale Institute branded merchandise, and a $200 gift card to YES AND, which runs until May 12. Follow @rodaleinstitute, @yesand, and @hannaheddyart for details.

“Don’t Hate, Regenerate” shirts can be purchased at the Rodale Institute online store at RodaleInstitute.org/OnlineStore.

About Rodale Institute: Rodale Institute is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to growing the organic movement through rigorous research, farmer training, and consumer education. Widely considered the global leader in regenerative organic agriculture, Rodale Institute has been researching the best practices of organic agriculture and sharing findings with farmers, scientists, and consumers throughout the world since 1947. Learn more at RodaleInstitute.org.

About YES AND: Founded by ECOlifestyle pioneer and ​ECOfashion Corp ​CEO, Marci Zaroff, ​YES AND was created to banish the stigma that sustainable fashion has to sacrifice style, quality, fit, color, comfort or price. With an edgy, flattering, and fun vibe, ​YES AND empowers consumers to look good, feel good and do good in the world. Certified organic, low-impact dyed and ethically made, ​YES AND introduces responsible, high-quality fashion to direct-to-consumer retail at an accessible price point.

