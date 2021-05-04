Mimecast recognized with 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice Distinction in Two Markets: Email Security and Enterprise Information Archiving

Based on Feedback by End-User Professionals Who Have Experience Implementing and Using Mimecast Solutions

/EIN News/ -- LEXINGTON, Mass., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME), a leading email security and cyber resilience company, has been named a Customers’ Choice in the 2021 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Email Security and the 2021 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Enterprise Information Archiving.



“Threat actors are creating highly targeted, blended attacks that leverage digital deception tactics that use both technology and psychology,” said Josh Douglas, Mimecast’s VP of product management. “Organizations can best combat digital deception with comprehensive cyber resilience strategies, of which Email Security and Enterprise Information Archiving are two key components. We believe these recognitions underscore the value we bring to helping our customers achieve security, resilience and compliance.”

Customer Comments on Gartner Peer Insights for Email Security :

“Mimecast has everything we are looking for in an enterprise-class secure email gateway. Initial setup and configuration of our subscription was quick, simple and straight-forward. Ongoing maintenance is a breeze. Mimecast support is literally second to none.” – Security Engineer, Finance industry, $1B-3B USD firm size.

"Mimecast has been a valued partner for 5 years. They provide an affordable, configurable email security platform that is both very effective and easy to use. Their account and technical support is top notch, and their product teams meet their roadmap commitments.” – Director, IT Security, Media industry, $1B-3B USD firm size.

"I have consulted with, managed, and implemented Mimecast for several organizations, and it has consistently been a product that delivers. The targeted threat products have evolved over the years to prevent new attacks and there's granular reporting that I am able to use to present to the Executive Board highlighting what we've been attacked with, who was targeted, and how Mimecast prevented them from being exposed." – Senior Infrastructure Engineer, Miscellaneous industry, $10-30B USD firm size.



Customer Comments on Gartner Peer Insights for Enterprise Information Archiving :

“Mimecast Cloud Archive is an effective solution in enterprise information archiving for compliance and regulation data. It's easy to implement and integrate with any other applications in organization." – Analytics – Manager, Finance industry, $30B+ USD firm size.

“Mimecast cloud archive is a very reliable enterprise solution. It does all you expect from an email archive solution as it meets our email archiving needs. It has been used by the brand for two years now and it has been very effective in archiving all received and sent emails. Reliability of your Mimecast is one of the many amazing features we live as it helps us store emails for as long as we want it.” – Production Technician, Manufacturing industry, $1B-3B USD firm size.

“Since implementation of the Mimecast Product Suite, we have been able to streamline our retention, recover, and discovery processes to a level that has reduce overall effort for these activities by more than 90%. The team now uses the functionality more in their day to day activities than was ever anticipated. The features are much better suited for our type of business then the native tools in MS O365." – IS Data Security and Network Manager, Retail industry, 500M – 1B USD firm size.



More than 39,000 organizations of all sizes, across a variety of industries, trust Mimecast to identify and stop cyber threats before they affect business operations.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights ’Voice of the Customer’: Email Security, Peer Contributors, 5 February 2021

Gartner, Gartner Peer Insights ’Voice of the Customer’: Enterprise Information Archiving, Peer Contributors, 9 March 2021

Reviews have been edited to account for errors and readability.

About Gartner Peer Insights:

Gartner Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 350,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

Mimecast: Relentless protection. Resilient world.™

Mimecast (NASDAQ: MIME) was born in 2003 with a focus on delivering relentless protection. Each day, we take on cyber disruption for our tens of thousands of customers around the globe; always putting them first, and never giving up on tackling their biggest security challenges together. We are the company that built an intentional and scalable design ideology that solves the number one cyberattack vector – email. We continuously invest to thoughtfully integrate brand protection, security awareness training, web security, compliance and other essential capabilities. Mimecast is here to help protect large and small organizations from malicious activity, human error and technology failure; and to lead the movement toward building a more resilient world. Learn more about us at www.mimecast.com.

