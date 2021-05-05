SIT Furniture Design Award

2020 INTERIOR DESIGN OF THE YEAR: Country Garden Nantong Riverbank Sales Office Category: Sales Office Design Company: Vanpin Architecture Design Lead Designers: Zhezeng Xiong, Zhenghui Long Other Designers: Hongwei Luo, Kai Chen, Xiafei Wu, Fengshuo Dong Country: China

2020 FURNITURE DESIGN OF THE YEAR Sage by David Rockwell for Benchmark Category: Commercial Furniture set Company: Rockwell Group Lead Designer: David Rockwell Other Designers: Barry Richards And Shunyi Wu Country: United States

2020 EMERGING INTERIOR DESIGNER OF THE YEAR Le Fer Plat V Category: Hotel Design School: Savannah College of Art and Design Lead Designer: Crystal Martin Country: United States

2020 EMERGING FURNITURE DESIGNER OF THE YEAR MEMORIA Chair Category: other seats School: Esne - Escuela Universitaria De Innovación, Diseño Y Tecnología. Lead Designer: Sergio Sesmero Country: Spain