SIT Furniture Design Award
2020 INTERIOR DESIGN OF THE YEAR: Country Garden Nantong Riverbank Sales Office Category: Sales Office Design Company: Vanpin Architecture Design Lead Designers: Zhezeng Xiong, Zhenghui Long Other Designers: Hongwei Luo, Kai Chen, Xiafei Wu, Fengshuo Dong Country: China
2020 FURNITURE DESIGN OF THE YEAR Sage by David Rockwell for Benchmark Category: Commercial Furniture set Company: Rockwell Group Lead Designer: David Rockwell Other Designers: Barry Richards And Shunyi Wu Country: United States
2020 EMERGING INTERIOR DESIGNER OF THE YEAR Le Fer Plat V Category: Hotel Design School: Savannah College of Art and Design Lead Designer: Crystal Martin Country: United States
2020 EMERGING FURNITURE DESIGNER OF THE YEAR MEMORIA Chair Category: other seats School: Esne - Escuela Universitaria De Innovación, Diseño Y Tecnología. Lead Designer: Sergio Sesmero Country: Spain
Announces the winners of the 1st Edition of the SIT AwardLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The prestigious SIT Furniture Design Award is pleased to reveal the SIT 2020 Winners in professionals’ and students’ categories.
SIT Furniture Design Award ™️ was created to recognize the efforts of talented international furniture designers, Interior Designer and Interior decorators that use furniture in their space design. The SIT Award celebrates creativity and shares furniture designers’ innovative vision with the world.
The SIT Award Jury board members evaluated all submissions from 53 countries, based not only on the highest of current Furniture design standards and trends but also seeking out truly visionary Interior designers showcasing creativity and innovation.
“As we struggle this year with an unprecedented challenge, it’s important to showcase designer’s strategic thinking and imagination that goes into making great Furniture. While reorganizing our lives from home and changing life long habits, Interior Designers have a major role in redefining “private” versus “working spaces” and adapting furniture.” Said Hossein Farmani, adding that “industrial designers help in improving our daily life; therefore, their efforts should be recognized.”
Digital Innovation Center:
SIT Furniture Design Award has created a Digital Innovation Center, a section to blend design, creative thinking, computational thinking, culture integration, and sustainability innovation. The annual winner of the Digital Innovation Center receives a cash prize of US$4000 to realize a prototype or start production.
A full list of SIT Furniture Design Award winners can be view here.
About the SIT Furniture Design Award:
Farmani Group assembled SIT Furniture Design Award to bring more attention to the international furniture industry’s great contribution to our daily life. SIT Furniture Design Award is the sibling Award of LIT Lighting Design Award (LIT), International Design Awards (IDA), and European Product Design Awards ( ePDA) all focusing on Product Esthetic, Concepts & Enhancement, which have emerged as some of the most well-known Design Awards today.
3C Awards recognizes and supports talented designers through awards, press, media exposure, events, and exhibitions organization. Developed by Hossein Farmani and Astrid Hébert, 3C Awards is part of a larger organization 3C GROUP based in Switzerland and specialized in Awards, Marketing, Media, and Events.
3C Group is a sister company to Farmani Group, founded by Hossein Farmani. The Group is a leading organization curating and promoting photography, design, and architecture across the globe since 1985.
www.sitaward.com
www.3Cawards.com
www.farmanigroup.com
Astrid Hébert
Farmani Group
+1 310-659-0122
info@sitaward.com