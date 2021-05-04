THE DCRO INSTITUTE LAUNCHES GUIDED STUDY COHORT TO ADVANCE WOMEN DIRECTORS

Christina Martinez, Ph.D.

Cristina Martínez, Ph.D., who serves as Group Chief Risk Officer for SACYR in Madrid, Spain, will lead the guided study cohort beginning May 31st, 2021.

COLUMBUS, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DCRO Institute, a global non-profit focused on the advanced development of current and prospective board members, announced today a guided study cohort dedicated to advancing women corporate directors through the Certificate in Risk Governance program.Cristina Martínez, Ph.D., who serves as Group Chief Risk Officer for SACYR in Madrid, Spain, will lead the eight-week guided study cohort beginning May 31st, 2021. This program is open to all senior women executives who are aspiring or current board members."Board members and executives know more needs to be done among organizations to integrate risk-informed decisions into how they run the business," said Cristina Martínez. "Everyone has a different relationship with uncertainty, so it's important to know how you view risk - as a means to speak up and get your voice heard," she believes.The Certificate in Risk Governance program, also known as The Board Members' Course on Risk ™, is unique. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents."This practical course offers a new perspective on corporate board governance, helping female executives to gain confidence to ask the important questions in the boardroom and talk candidly about risk," said Cristina Martínez. "This knowledge has a profound impact on your self-worth, influence, and power as a current or aspiring board member," she concluded."The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations are taking risk well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions, which requires a diversity of thought, experience, and perspective in the board room," said David R. Koenig, President, and CEO of The DCRO Institute. "We are very proud of this initiative to help women directors to further their contributions to board work globally, and as you'll soon see, it is just one of our specific efforts in this area."Register to join the study cohort by May 21st at https://courses.dcroi.org/bundles/CRG-CM521 About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute teaches current and aspiring board members to govern their organization's risk-taking, so they are more likely to achieve their goals. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.

