SPAR Group Increases its Credit Facility

/EIN News/ -- AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRP), a leading global provider of merchandising and marketing services, announced that it has increased and extended the terms of its current line of credit. Under the more favorable terms of the amendment, the maximum amount of the line of credit increased by $2 million to $18 million and the length of the term was extended by 18 months to October 2023. In addition, the minimum interest rate decreased by 150 basis points to 5.25% and facility and early termination fees were substantially reduced.



“We were able to increase the commitment amount while gaining more favorable terms and conditions, which will result in more than a 20% reduction in the interest rate, provide increased financial capacity and greater flexibility to support our growth initiatives,” stated Mike Matacunas, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We highly value the partnership with our lenders and appreciate their continued support of our business and strategy. Their continued confidence is a testament to the strength of our balance sheet and cash flow generation.”

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group is a leading global merchandising and marketing services company, providing a broad range of services to retailers, manufacturers and distributors around the world. With more than 40+ years of experience, 20,000+ merchandising specialists around the world, an average 200,000+ store visits a week and long-term relationships with some of the world’s leading manufacturers and retail businesses, we provide specialized capabilities across more than 10 countries. Our unique combination of scale, merchandising and marketing expertise and unwavering commitment to excellence, separate us from the competition.

For more information, please visit the SPAR Group's website at http://www.sparinc.com.

