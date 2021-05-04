Sentient Energy® Adds 4X the Monitoring Capacity With New UM3+ Distribution Line Sensor for Underground Circuits, Now Able to Monitor up to Twelve Primary Power Cables

New multi-position UM3+ enables utilities with large underground grids to increase monitoring for greater visibility and control, while maximizing savings and efficiencies

/EIN News/ -- FRISCO, Texas, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentient Energy Inc., a Koch Engineered Solutions company and the leading provider of advanced grid monitoring and analytics for electric utilities, today announced the expansion of its UM3+ underground line sensor platform to support monitoring for up to four positions and twelve phases in a switchgear by simply adding an incremental plug-and-play component. This new modular design means utilities can monitor three, six, nine or twelve primary power cables with a single communications and processing unit, dramatically increasing efficiencies and savings while extending visibility and control to more lines at the grid edge.

Utilities often use a branching strategy for multiple primary cables within their underground cable system. Collecting performance data for monitoring and analyzing any faults or irregularities in these lines is essential for improving segmentation and reducing outage duration times. In these branched circuit scenarios, Sentient Energy’s multi-position UM3+ can monitor more than three and up to twelve phases to provide remote indication of which branch saw the fault, enabling faster repair and restoration.

The new multi-position UM3+ sensor installs inside a switchgear and collects data, which is then sent to the Sentient Energy platform where advanced grid analytics are performed to detect anomalies. In parallel, the data can also be sent to SCADA/DMS/OMS at the utilities’ control center. Utilizing one high-capacity sensor in each padmounted transformer, operators reduce the space required for sensors inside the transformer box. And remote indication of faults means operators can rest assured they will be restored faster, and the frequency and duration of outages will be minimized.

“Large utilities that have multiple branches in their distribution network need greater visibility and control of each line at the grid edge,” said Monika Murugesan, VP of Product Management at Sentient Energy. “With the new multi-position UM3+, operators can confidently monitor more lines from a single integrated sensor that detects, captures, analyzes, and alerts them about faults and non-fault disturbances. This increased capacity saves time, expense and adds efficiency to managing large networks of underground lines.”

Sentient Energy’s multi-position UM3+ is capable of cellular communication via most major cellular carriers. The solution also supports RF mesh network, or hybrid communications extending the reach of distribution line monitoring to include remote or rural areas.

About Sentient Energy

Sentient Energy, a Koch Engineered Solutions company, is the premier provider of intelligent sensing, data analytics, optimization, and control technologies for the distribution grid. Sentient Energy's hardware and software solutions help electric utilities make data-driven decisions to enhance the delivery of reliable, safe, and efficient power. With the industry's only Grid Analytics System that covers the entire distribution network, Sentient Energy leads the global market with the largest network of line sensor deployments in North America, gathering rich data in real time for predictive insights and strategic grid management. Sentient Energy's Grid Edge ControlTM solutions enable utilities to reduce energy costs at the grid edge through Volt-VAR optimization, conservation voltage reduction, and peak demand reduction. Sentient Energy partners with leading communications network providers. For more information, visit www.sentient-energy.com.

Sentient Energy Media Contact:

Andrea Cousens

media@ktcmarketingandpr.com

310-270-8903