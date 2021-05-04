Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Vishay Reports Results for First Quarter 2021

  • Revenues Q1 of $765 million
  • Gross margin Q1 of 26.5%
  • Operating margin Q1 of 12.7%
  • EPS Q1 of $0.49; adjusted EPS $0.46
  • Free Cash for the trailing 12 months Q1 of $211 million
  • Guidance Q2 for revenues of $790 to $830 million at a gross margin of 27.3% plus/minus 60 basis points at Q1 exchange rates.

/EIN News/ -- MALVERN, Pa., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH), one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors and passive components, today announced its results for the fiscal quarter ended April 3, 2021.

Revenues for the fiscal quarter ended April 3, 2021 were $764.6 million, compared to $667.2 million for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2020, and $612.8 million for the fiscal quarter ended April 4, 2020. Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders for the fiscal quarter ended April 3, 2021 were $71.4 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, compared to $37.6 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2020, and $27.2 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the fiscal quarter ended April 4, 2020.

As summarized on the attached reconciliation schedule, all periods presented include items affecting comparability. Adjusted earnings per diluted share, which exclude certain items net of tax and unusual tax items, were $0.46, $0.28, and $0.21 for the fiscal quarters ended April 3, 2021, December 31, 2020, and April 4, 2020, respectively.

Commenting on results for the first quarter 2021, Dr. Gerald Paul, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “In the first quarter of 2021, the steep upturn of our business that began in October of last year accelerated even further. Quarterly orders and backlog reached all-time highs. Sales in the first quarter of Vishay’s products from distribution to end customers increased 21% over the fourth quarter of last year and inventories of our products at distribution were reduced by $34 million. Virtually all markets are in excellent shape and supply chains have become rather depleted.”

Dr. Paul continued, “Over the next few years, we expect to experience higher growth rates than over the last decade. This expectation is based upon accelerated electrification, such as factory automation, electrical vehicles, and 5G infrastructure. To be well positioned to service our customers and to fully participate in these growing markets, Vishay intends to increase its capital expenditures for expansion in the mid-term. For the year 2021, we expect to invest approximately $225 million in capital expenditures.”

Commenting on the outlook Dr. Paul stated, “For the second quarter 2021 we guide for revenues in the range of $790 to $830 million at a gross margin of 27.3% plus/minus 60 basis points at the exchange rates of Q1 2021.”

A conference call to discuss Vishay’s first quarter financial results is scheduled for Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. ET. The dial-in number for the conference call is 877 589-6174 (+1 706-643-1406, if calling from outside the United States) and the access code is 6669583.

A live audio webcast of the conference call and a PDF copy of the press release and the quarterly presentation will be accessible directly from the Investor Relations section of the Vishay website at http://ir.vishay.com.

There will be a replay of the conference call from 12:05 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 through 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 19 The telephone number for the replay is +1 855-859-2056 (+1 404-537-3406, if calling from outside the United States or Canada) and the access code is 6669583.

About Vishay
Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

This press release includes certain financial measures which are not recognized in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), including adjusted net earnings; adjusted earnings per share; adjusted gross margin; adjusted operating margin; free cash; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"); adjusted EBITDA; and adjusted EBITDA margin; which are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules. These non-GAAP measures supplement our GAAP measures of performance or liquidity and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance or liquidity. Non-GAAP measures such as adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating margin, free cash, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin do not have uniform definitions. These measures, as calculated by Vishay, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management believes that such measures are meaningful to investors because they provide insight with respect to intrinsic operating results of the Company. Although the terms "free cash" and "EBITDA" are not defined in GAAP, the measures are derived using various line items measured in accordance with GAAP. Reconciling items to arrive at adjusted net earnings represent significant charges or credits that are important to understanding the Company's intrinsic operations. Reconciling items to calculate adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating margin and adjusted EBITDA represent those same items used in computing adjusted net earnings, as relevant. Furthermore, the presented calculation of adjusted EBITDA is substantially similar to, but not identical to, a measure used in the calculation of financial ratios required for covenant compliance under Vishay's revolving credit facility. These reconciling items are indicated on the accompanying reconciliation schedules and are more fully described in the Company's financial statements presented in its annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports presented on Forms 10-Q.

Statements contained herein that relate to the Company's future performance, including statements with respect to forecasted revenues, margins, inventories, product demand, anticipated areas of growth, market segment performance, capital expenditures, and the performance of the economy in general, are forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believe," "estimate," "will be," "will," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "project," "intend," "could," "should," or other similar words or expressions often identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations only, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond our control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance, or achievements may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Among the factors that could cause actual results to materially differ include: general business and economic conditions; manufacturing or supply chain interruptions or changes in customer demand because of COVID-19; delays or difficulties in implementing our cost reduction strategies; delays or difficulties in expanding our manufacturing capacities; an inability to attract and retain highly qualified personnel; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; uncertainty related to the effects of changes in foreign currency exchange rates; competition and technological changes in our industries; difficulties in new product development; difficulties in identifying suitable acquisition candidates, consummating a transaction on terms which we consider acceptable, and integration and performance of acquired businesses; changes in U.S. and foreign trade regulations and tariffs, and uncertainty regarding the same; changes in applicable domestic and foreign tax regulations, and uncertainty regarding the same; changes in applicable accounting standards and other factors affecting our operations that are set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual reports on Form 10-K and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The DNA of techis a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Contact:
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
Peter Henrici
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications
+1-610-644-1300


VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.            
Summary of Operations            
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)            
             
  Fiscal quarters ended  
  April 3, 2021   December 31, 2020   April 4, 2020  
             
Net revenues $ 764,632     $ 667,180     $ 612,841    
Costs of products sold*   561,683       514,896       465,601    
Gross profit   202,949       152,284       147,240    
Gross margin   26.5 %     22.8 %     24.0 %  
             
Selling, general, and administrative expenses**   105,685       92,272       99,832    
Operating income   97,264       60,012       47,408    
Operating margin   12.7 %     9.0 %     7.7 %  
             
Other income (expense):            
Interest expense   (4,376 )     (7,159 )     (8,552 )  
Loss on early extinguishment of debt   -       (553 )     (2,920 )  
Other   (5,731 )     (5,570 )     198    
Total other income (expense) - net   (10,107 )     (13,282 )     (11,274 )  
             
Income before taxes   87,157       46,730       36,134    
             
Income tax expense   15,514       8,887       8,750    
             
Net earnings   71,643       37,843       27,384    
             
Less: net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests   208       276       165    
             
Net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 71,435     $ 37,567     $ 27,219    
             
Basic earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 0.49     $ 0.26     $ 0.19    
             
Diluted earnings per share attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 0.49     $ 0.26     $ 0.19    
             
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic   144,968       144,855       144,792    
             
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted   145,463       145,251       145,295    
             
Cash dividends per share $ 0.095     $ 0.095     $ 0.095    
             
* Includes incremental costs of products sold separable from normal operations directly attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic of $268 and $3,130 for the fiscal quarters ended December 31, 2020 and April 4, 2020, respectively.  
** Includes incremental selling, general, and administrative expenses (benefits) separable from normal operations directly attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic of $(580) and $317, for the fiscal quarters ended December 31, 2020 and April 4, 2020, respectively.  


VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.        
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets        
(In thousands)        
         
  April 3, 2021   December 31, 2020  
  (Unaudited)      
Assets        
Current assets:        
  Cash and cash equivalents $ 643,847     $ 619,874    
  Short-term investments   137,348       158,476    
  Accounts receivable, net   385,238       338,632    
  Inventories:        
    Finished goods   129,310       120,792    
    Work in process   212,273       201,259    
    Raw materials   132,373       126,200    
  Total inventories   473,956       448,251    
         
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets   140,536       132,103    
Total current assets   1,780,925       1,697,336    
         
Property and equipment, at cost:        
  Land   75,339       76,231    
  Buildings and improvements   629,550       641,041    
  Machinery and equipment   2,705,346       2,732,771    
  Construction in progress   94,981       86,520    
  Allowance for depreciation   (2,587,948 )     (2,593,398 )  
    917,268       943,165    
         
Right of use assets   98,001       102,440    
         
Goodwill   157,693       158,183    
         
Other intangible assets, net   64,123       66,795    
         
Other assets   192,552       186,554    
     Total assets $ 3,210,562     $ 3,154,473    


VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.        
Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets (continued)      
(In thousands)        
         
  April 3, 2021   December 31, 2020  
  (Unaudited)      
         
Liabilities and equity        
Current liabilities:        
  Trade accounts payable $ 206,741     $ 196,203  
  Payroll and related expenses   136,069       141,034  
  Lease liabilities   21,275       22,074  
  Other accrued expenses   197,246       182,642  
  Income taxes   26,715       20,470  
Total current liabilities   588,046       562,423  
         
Long-term debt less current portion   453,213       394,886  
U.S. transition tax payable   125,438       125,438  
Deferred income taxes   1,856       1,852  
Long-term lease liabilities   82,260       86,220  
Other liabilities   103,881       104,356  
Accrued pension and other postretirement costs   287,407       300,113  
Total liabilities   1,642,101       1,575,288  
         
Redeemable convertible debentures   -       170  
         
Equity:        
Vishay stockholders' equity        
  Common stock   13,271       13,256  
  Class B convertible common stock   1,210       1,210  
  Capital in excess of par value   1,345,284       1,409,200  
  Retained earnings   217,214       138,990  
  Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (11,526 )     13,559  
  Total Vishay stockholders' equity   1,565,453       1,576,215  
Noncontrolling interests   3,008       2,800  
Total equity   1,568,461       1,579,015  
Total liabilities, temporary equity, and equity $ 3,210,562     $ 3,154,473  


VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.        
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows        
(Unaudited - In thousands)    
  Three fiscal months ended  
  April 3, 2021   April 4, 2020  
  (Unaudited)      
Operating activities        
Net earnings $ 71,643     $ 27,384    
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to        
    net cash provided by operating activities:        
      Depreciation and amortization   42,146       41,520    
      Gain on disposal of property and equipment   (177 )     (45 )  
      Accretion of interest on convertible debt instruments   -       3,637    
      Inventory write-offs for obsolescence   4,784       5,643    
      Loss on early extinguishment of debt   -       2,920    
      Deferred income taxes   901       (3,517 )  
      Other   5,728       3,524    
      Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of businesses acquired   (67,703 )     (46,588 )  
Net cash provided by operating activities   57,322       34,478    
         
Investing activities        
Purchase of property and equipment   (28,527 )     (24,328 )  
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment   200       53    
Purchase of short-term investments   (12,853 )     (35,463 )  
Maturity of short-term investments   29,519       -    
Other investing activities   347       (1,507 )  
Net cash used in investing activities   (11,314 )     (61,245 )  
         
Financing activities        
Repurchase of convertible debt instruments   (300 )     (19,849 )  
Net proceeds (payments) on revolving credit lines   -       54,000    
Net changes in short-term borrowings   -       85    
Dividends paid to common stockholders   (12,608 )     (12,592 )  
Dividends paid to Class B common stockholders   (1,149 )     (1,149 )  
Cash withholding taxes paid when shares withheld for vested equity awards   (1,963 )     (1,991 )  
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   (16,020 )     18,504    
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents   (6,015 )     (5,167 )  
         
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents   23,973       (13,430 )  
         
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period   619,874       694,133    
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 643,847     $ 680,703    


VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.            
Reconciliation of Adjusted Earnings Per Share            
(Unaudited - In thousands, except per share amounts)            
  Fiscal quarters ended  
  April 3, 2021   December 31, 2020   April 4, 2020  
             
GAAP net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 71,435     $ 37,567     $ 27,219    
             
Reconciling items affecting gross profit:            
Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic $ -     $ 268     $ 3,130    
             
Other reconciling items affecting operating income:            
Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic $ -     $ (580 )   $ 317    
             
Reconciling items affecting other income (expense):            
Loss on early extinguishment of debt $ -     $ 553     $ 2,920    
             
Reconciling items affecting tax expense (benefit):            
Change in tax regulation $ (4,395 )   $ -     $ -    
Change in deferred taxes due to early extinguishment of debt   -       (217 )     (1,346 )  
Effects of changes in uncertain tax positions   -       3,751       -    
Tax effects of pre-tax items above   -       (12 )     (1,482 )  
             
Adjusted net earnings $ 67,040     $ 41,330     $ 30,758    
             
Adjusted weighted average diluted shares outstanding   145,463       145,251       145,295    
             
Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 0.46     $ 0.28     $ 0.21    


VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.            
Reconciliation of Free Cash            
(Unaudited - In thousands)            
  Fiscal quarters ended  
  April 3, 2021   December 31, 2020   April 4, 2020  
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 57,322     $ 125,699     $ 34,478    
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment   200       110       53    
Less: Capital expenditures   (28,527 )     (52,798 )     (24,328 )  
Free cash $ 28,995     $ 73,011     $ 10,203    


VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY, INC.            
Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA            
(Unaudited - In thousands)            
  Fiscal quarters ended  
  April 3, 2021   December 31, 2020   April 4, 2020  
             
GAAP net earnings attributable to Vishay stockholders $ 71,435     $ 37,567     $ 27,219    
Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests   208       276       165    
Net earnings $ 71,643     $ 37,843     $ 27,384    
             
Interest expense $ 4,376     $ 7,159     $ 8,552    
Interest income   (287 )     (385 )     (1,854 )  
Income taxes   15,514       8,887       8,750    
Depreciation and amortization   42,146       42,454       41,520    
EBITDA $ 133,392     $ 95,958     $ 84,352    
             
Reconciling items            
Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic $ -     $ (312 )   $ 3,447    
Loss on early extinguishment of debt   -       553       2,920    
             
Adjusted EBITDA $ 133,392     $ 96,199     $ 90,719    
             
Adjusted EBITDA margin**   17.4 %     14.4 %     14.8 %  
             
** Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of net revenues            

