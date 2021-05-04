MESH01 Appoints Tim Penasack as President

MESH01 Taps Seasoned Tech Executive and Strategist Tim Penasack to Navigate Growth and Enterprise-Level Relationships

/EIN News/ -- PORTSMOUTH, N.H., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MESH01 announced today the appointment of Tim Penasack as President. Tim brings over 20 years of corporate strategy and business development experience to be leveraged as MESH01 navigates continued growth and deeper relationships with many of the world’s largest and most recognized brands and retailers.



Tim’s proven track record of successful, customer-centric strategy development includes early years as a Strategy Consultant at Accenture before he moved into technology leadership roles including Senior Director, Strategy and Planning at Cisco Systems, and Vice President at Brocade. As VP, Corporate Development at Demandware, Tim’s evidence-based predictions of eCommerce innovation enabled the post-IPO organization and now a subsidiary of Salesforce, to provide its clients with a newly defined competitive advantage in the rapidly evolving eCommerce space, resulting in significant shared success.

“As today’s brands and retailers continue to realize the value of data-driven decision making within product development, the nature of MESH01’s customer relationships is expanding from point and program-level to enterprise-wide solutions,” explains Penasack. “I am joining MESH01 with an incredible amount of energy and excitement for this business and our customers. Rarely does one have the opportunity to lead a category-defining offering validated by such an inspiring brand roster. The opportunity for both MESH01 and its customers is still in its early stages, and I’m eager to partner with our brands and retailers as they transform their processes to continuously bring exceptional product experiences to market.”

About MESH01, LLC

MESH01 brings purpose-built product testing technology, an integrated product tester community and industry expertise to the apparel and footwear, retail and consumer goods industries. Brands and retailers including The North Face, Hanes, Target, L.L.Bean and Walmart use MESH01 to test and inform their product development from concept to product launch by engaging their customers throughout their product development process. Bringing new value to business processes in transformation, MESH01 was named to Unilever’s Foundry 50 in 2016 for its innovative contributions in Data, Insights and Personalization.

For press inquiries dial +1 603.766.0957 or email pr@mesh01.com.

