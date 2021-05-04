Wedge Supports Hyper-Growth Journey with New Funding

/EIN News/ -- GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wedge , the modern recruiting platform turning video screening into a competitive advantage, today announced $1.6M in additional funding with participation from new and existing investors.



The funding is well-timed as industry analysts predict that the U.S. is entering one of the hottest job markets in a decade. With projections already well ahead of Dow Jones estimates, the competition for talent is escalating as certain sectors experience extreme shortages, making the ability to source, recruit and hire workers quickly a critical differentiator.

Wedge co-founder and CEO Matt Baxter said, "By helping meet the challenges of remote hiring, Wedge has become an essential solution for many companies. Since our initial raise, we've seen rapid momentum, including 600 percent growth year over year, and with this infusion, we plan to build on that, adding to our own team and introducing additional product enhancements while supporting the recruiting needs of today's leading employers."

Investor Steve Lowisz, CEO of Qualigence International, commented, "Traditional hiring methods simply don't meet the demands of modern recruiting. Wedge understands the pain points on all sides, and provides a solution that streamlines the process, increases communication and strengthens the experience. As a result, Wedge is redefining what video interviewing is and how it gets used."

Since Wedge's $1M seed funding announcement in July 2020, the company has launched a redesigned candidate experience to help prioritize transparency, communication and preparation during the screening and interviewing process. Wedge has also expanded its partner program and made several key additions to its team, including HR tech expert Theo Rokos as president, and Emma Roque, as vice president of Customer Success.

Rokos was co-founder and CEO of GreenJobInterview, a video interviewing pioneer, and most recently served as Chief Revenue Officer at Job.com. Roque comes to Wedge from the insurance and employee benefits space, having worked closely with HR teams for the last two years at HNI. Bringing deep industry insights, Rokos and Roque have assumed these newly created roles to help build the future of video screening.

Roque shared, "As companies navigate the return to work and anticipated hiring surge, employers need HR technologies that optimize and automate critical functions. Wedge is helping to lead the way while delivering the best possible experience for candidates and employers. It's an exciting moment for the company, and I'm thrilled to bring new ideas and strategies to Wedge's next chapter."

As such, to accelerate growth plans and continue to make hiring faster and easier, Wedge intends to use this funding to enhance customer support, product development and operations. To learn more about the solution, visit https://www.wedgehr.com/product.

About Wedge

Built for the demands of modern recruiting, Wedge is the video screening solution that helps companies make authentic connections with candidates – anytime, anywhere, any device. With custom interview options, world-class support and simple pricing combined with leading ATS integrations, Wedge serves as a stress-free filter to identify top talent.

