Resgreen Group (OTCPINK: RGGI) Announces Testing of Nimble Messaging System for Wanda SD Fleets to Call Home

/EIN News/ -- Clinton Township, Michigan, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resgreen Group International (OTCPINK: RGGI), a leading mobile robot company, announces testing of an enhanced service to monitor Wanda SD fleets by implementing Open Source MQTT (Message Queuing Telemetry Transport) Broker.

MQTT is an open source publish-subscribe messaging software capable of communicating large amounts of data quickly and efficiently between client devices in a low bandwidth environment. The result is elimination of ques and lag time, making communication instantaneous and a lot more efficient.

The MQTT Broker will add enhanced monitoring efforts between publishers and subscribers on the network regarding all functions of the mobile robot. The software will be essential in validation of UVC-Ozone lamp operations, which is a key component of Wanda SD.

“The MQTT implementation enables Wanda SD to provide nimble messaging reliably to customers with fragile and low bandwidth networks. The message featuring minimized data packets will reach its destination in real-time due to its size, structure, and intelligent use of the network stack.” said Parsh Patel, CEO of RGGI.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) provides heavy support of MQTT with its IoT (Internet of Things) Core. AWS IoT Core works mutually with MQTT’s software to create and facilitate a secure and reliable collection and transfer of data within a network.

MQTT’s abilities to increase security of client connections, ease of scalability between multitude of devices, and reduction in strain on network resources will enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of Wanda SD fleets.

About Resgreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI)

RGGI is a leading developer of Artificial Intelligence Robotics (AIRs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), and Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs). RGGI's highly skilled engineers have years of experience in the material handling and robotics industries, which has led to significant intellectual property for the company.

RGGI also provides consulting services including backend operational oversight, material handling assessment, work-flow analysis, and steady state yield management using artificial intelligence, technology and management systems. For more information visit http://resgreenint.com .

