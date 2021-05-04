Cavai appoints Stephen Cutbill as VP, Global Partnerships
Growth in the global expansion of Cavai drives key new hire to lead partnerships teamLONDON, UK, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cavai, the leading conversational advertising cloud, today announces the appointment of Stephen Cutbill VP, Global Partnerships.
Stephen will grow the current roster of Cavai platforms, publishers and partners – driving adoption of the industry's most engaging and innovative media placements through an integrated approach to conversational advertising.
Previously UK Managing Director at Hubvisor, an ad tech provider helping digital publishers to optimise revenue strategies, Stephen started his career at News international and Future Publishing before going on to work at a range of leading digital media businesses including Adconian Media Group, MediaMath, OpenX and TripleLift.
An experienced digital leader, with more than 15 years’ experience working on both the buy and sell side of the advertising ecosystem, he has led commercial and client service efforts across a range of DSPs, SSPs and publishers.
Ed Preedy, CRO at Cavai comments: “We are delighted to welcome Stephen to our growing team. He has an impressive track record in commercial training, people development and management and partnerships within digital media. We’ve no doubt that he will help our clients and stakeholders to optimise their conversational strategies in the months ahead.”
Stephen adds: “I can’t wait to join Cavai’s creative and innovative team. Increasing awareness and education for buyers and sellers on how to integrate conversational ads into their planning and monetisation strategies is critical in today’s fast-moving landscape. Conversational advertising is rapidly growing in importance as a channel, given that it enables audiences to interact with brands in respectful ways – increasing both trust and engagement.”
Founded in 2018, Cavai helps marketers to deliver interactive, conversational formats in programmatic and social buys in the same way as they would normally deliver banners and video ads.
Cavai clients are already experiencing massively increased ROI thanks to these non-interruptive and highly engaging ad formats which enable two-way dialogue. They currently work with companies such as Amazon, BMW, Daimler, Microsoft, Telegraph and Unilever.
About Cavai
Cavai is the leading global conversational advertising cloud working closely with brands, publishers and agencies to enable conversational experiences through Cavai´s proprietary ad cloud technology.
Founded in 2018 by Steffen Svartberg and Tommy Torjesen, Cavai helps marketers deliver conversational ad experiences in programmatic and social buys in the same way as they would normally deliver banners and video ads. Across Europe, Cavai clients are already experiencing 10 - 20X ROI through their conversational advertising campaigns. With offices across Oslo, Stockholm, Helsinki, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Hamburg, Barcelona,London, New York, Montreal and Singapore, Cavai supports leading global brands and publishers in conversational advertising.
For more information on how to make advertising great again and be a part of creating the future of conversational advertising, contact the Cavai team at hello@cavai.com.
www.cavai.com
