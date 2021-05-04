Ground-breaking Australian innovation to convert prime mover fleets to electric power and deliver zero-emissions
Janus Electric has solved the scale, price-point and battery technology challenge for conversion to electric.”BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Janus Electric’s world first patented exchangeable battery will revolutionise the road transport industry with the first proto-type - an electric converted Kenworth T403 - being unveiled at the Brisbane Truck Show 13-16 May 2021.
— Lex Forsyth
Developed by professional engineers led by co-founder Bevan Dooley and transport operators, Janus batteries remove the need for heavy electric vehicles to plug in and charge for 12 hours. Instead, the revolutionary solution can be swapped out in three minutes with a ready-to-go battery, thereby increasing vehicle utilisation.
Lex Forsyth, Janus Electric’s general manager, said the exchangeable battery is a game changer for the transport industry globally. “The fact it’s exchangeable and can be done in three minutes at one of the charge stations located initially at key locations along the east coast from Brisbane to Sydney is world-class,” he said.
“Janus Electric has solved the scale, price-point and battery technology challenge for conversion to electric. We want to lead the transition to electric heavy vehicle road transport in Australia, and we want Australian businesses to be at the forefront of this next phase of road transport globally.”
This viable next-generation battery technology delivers a carbon zero solution for the electrification of road transport fleets. Lex said the Janus Electric technology has the potential for a huge positive impact on the global environmental footprint. “It features a battery that can be charged utilising renewable energy sources such as solar, wind and hydro,” he said. “Janus batteries can be charged when and where it makes sense, both environmentally with renewable energy and economically, when the electrical grid is not in high demand.”
The new technology is a significant boon for the transport industry looking to convert from diesel to electric. Existing fleets can now be converted to electric drive for the same cost as refurbishing a diesel engine.
Lex said it takes less than a week for Janus to convert any existing heavy-duty prime mover into an electric vehicle. “This means fleet operators can cost-effectively undertake mass electrification of their entire fleet for the same cost of re-working a diesel engine,” he said.
“There are substantial cost savings to fleet electrification. The Janus solution can deliver up to a 30% reduction in maintenance and operating costs. There are positive benefits for the drivers fatigue management and overall health and well-being with the Janus conversion from diesel to electric through the reduction of vibration, noise and harmful fumes.”
“Janus is a technology led business with a smart solution that will benefit everyone within the transport ecosystem from governments to large scale fleet operators, individual owner drivers and renewable energy providers.”
Annette Densham
beinc.
+61 478 718 041
email us here