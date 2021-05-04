NeuVector Showcasing New Kubernetes Security Capabilities at KubeCon EU 2021

End-to-end container security platform extends risk monitoring capabilities; NeuVector also invites attendees to compete – for prizes – at Container Security Buzzword Bingo

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuVector, the leader in Full Lifecycle Container Security, today announced its continued participation and exhibition at KubeCon EU, held virtually this year from May 4-7. KubeCon EU attendees are invited to daily demos covering the newest features added to NeuVector’s comprehensive solution for securing container environments and ensuring compliance. NeuVector is also hosting a container security bingo game with multiple prizes up for grabs.



What attendees can expect from NeuVector at KubeCon EU 2021:

Daily NeuVector demos highlighting platform differentiation and new features around container risk monitoring. NeuVector now enables enterprises to monitor critical security indicators across multiple Kubernetes clusters and multiple clouds – all from a single console. NeuVector automatically tracks key security metrics to provide a security risk score for each Kubernetes cluster, delivering DevOps and developer teams an at-a-glance risk summary. NeuVector also scans all modules and images, and enables easy compliance verification for PCI DSS, GDPR, HIPAA, and NIST regulatory standards. Attendees of these platform demos will learn how to apply NeuVector’s many security and compliance benefits to their own cloud native environments.





NeuVector is now available to IBM Cloud customers and fully integrated with IBM Security QRadar. NeuVector will be at the IBM (virtual) booth May 5th and 6th at 10 AM CEST to demo and discuss how IBM Cloud customers can now easily provision the NeuVector platform to secure their IBM Cloud clusters. IBM customers using QRadar, IBM's security information and event management solution, can also now implement NeuVector container security insights as part of their QRadar security intelligence deployments.





On May 6th at 3 PM CEST, NeuVector will host Container Security Buzzword Bingo. Attendees can test their knowledge of container security and try to win one of this event's multiple prizes.





Fill out a container security survey to win prizes. Didn't win bingo? KubeCon EU attendees are also invited to take NeuVector's container security survey and enter to win a $100 Amazon gift card. The anonymous results contribute to NeuVector's ongoing state-of-container security survey reports.



“The ease with which NeuVector enables enterprises to monitor and secure their container environments has advanced on several key fronts, and we’re proud to showcase these new capabilities at KubeCon EU 2021,” said Glen Kosaka, VP, Product Management, NeuVector. “And any attendee that thinks they know Kubernetes security should show up for buzzword bingo – if they can contain(er) their excitement.”

About NeuVector

NeuVector, the leader in full lifecycle container security, empowers global organizations to fully secure their container infrastructures without compromising business velocity. For security, DevOps, and infrastructure teams, the NeuVector continuous container security and compliance platform simplifies data protection from pipeline to production, enforces compliance, and provides unparalleled visibility and automated controls to combat known and unknown threats. To learn more about NeuVector, visit NeuVector.com.

Contact Kyle Peterson kyle@clementpeterson.com