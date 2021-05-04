Texas DWI Laws Contribute to Decline in National Rates

T Nguyen, Dallas Personal Injury Lawyer

Drunk driving deaths have been on a steady decline for decades yet never go away and continue to cause heart-breaking traffic accidents. by Nadia El-Yaouti

Regardless of whether the driver was arrested, cited, or convicted for drunk driving, you can still present evidence of the driver’s intoxication in your civil case to prove the driver’s negligence.” — T Nguyen, Dallas Personal Injury Lawyer