NM Democrats protect MLG in blocking $1.2 billion to New Mexicans

Santa Fe, NM- The New Mexico Legislative Council (LC) met today to discuss legislative interim matters. House Republican Whip Rod Montoya (Farmington) moved to formally ask that the LC discuss and address potential issues arising from Governor Lujan Grisham’s vetoes of billions of dollars, which included protections for thousands of small businesses affected by the Governors shut down, in this year’s budget.

“For the Legislative Council to not address this matter is outrageous,” said House Republican Whip Rod Montoya (Farmington). “Not too long ago, I voted with bipartisan colleagues to sue a Republican Governor over similar budget vetoes, it is amazing how polarized the politicians have become under these Democrat leaders.”

House Republicans asked House Speaker Brian Egolf and Senate Pro Tem Mimi Stewart for these issues to be addressed on the next LC agenda in a letter on April 21, 2021. House Republicans have yet to hear back from either Egolf or Stuart, and both blocked the issue from being discussed at today’s meeting. Egolf did indicate that perhaps a response to the weeks old letter might be coming.

“This is total abuse of power. We requested that the Governor’s vetoes be discussed weeks ago, to protect the separation of powers, yet the Speaker has gone out of his way to not only ignore the request but also deny the public justice in the billions that Lujan Grisham is blocking from being spent,” said House Republican Leader Jim Townsend (Artesia). “The Legislature funded $1.2 billion in very important projects and initiatives, and this Governor and complicit Democrat leaders have ensured that that money will not go to unemployment, scholarships, and road projects as intended- instead they are giving a blank check to a Governor who has enjoyed limitless power for a year and isn’t ready to give up the reigns.”

The Governor’s veto pen axed $1.2 billion in federal dollars allocated to various government programs. Significantly, the Governor vetoed $600 million that would be used for the New Mexico Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund, which has been depleted by Lujan Grisham in her year-plus economic shutdown. The unemployment fund’s resources are paid by local businesses, but the State of New Mexico was forced to borrow hundreds of millions of dollars from the federal government to maintain unemployment benefits when the fund went broke in September 2020.

“Over the last year thousands of businesses were forced to close through no fault of their own, and tens of thousands lost their jobs,” said Representative Rebecca Dow (R-TorC). “The Legislature appropriated $600 million to the Unemployment Trust fund to keep businesses from having to pay for the shutdown and now because of this veto, businesses are left with the tab. I am so disappointed that my colleagues in the legislature would sit by and let this happen to our business community.”

The vetoes by the Michelle Lujan Grisham were the following:

Lujan Grisham vetoed $600 million to stabilize the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund

Lujan Grisham vetoed $5 million for reemployment services

Lujan Grisham vetoed $100 million from LEDA funds that directly support community economic opportunities

Lujan Grisham vetoed $100 million from the Lottery Scholarship

Lujan Grisham vetoed $200 million from DOT major road projects

Lujan Grisham vetoed $25 million from funds to assist housing assistance, small businesses, non-profits, and tourism and hospitality organizations impacted by COVID-19

Lujan Grisham vetoed $20.5 million to state parks and the state fair (which both have been impacted during the Governor’s shutdowns)

Lujan Grisham vetoed $84.4 million in local projects across the state

Lujan Grisham vetoed $10 million in tourism funds

Lujan Grisham vetoed $50 million for Medicaid

Lujan Grisham vetoed $20 million for early childhood education

Lujan Grisham vetoed $5 million in senior citizen program funds

###