DNR responds to fire at Eddyville composting facility

EDDYVILLE - Local fire departments responded Saturday afternoon to a large fire at an industrial facility, Chamness Technology, Inc., south of Eddyville.

DNR staff were on site earlier today, responding to the fire and reports that Palestine Creek was turning black. DNR staff believe the fire started in a stockpile of shredded landscape waste from the August derecho. They were told the original fire likely spread to an adjacent pile of wooden pallets.

DNR staff found what appears to be leachate in Palestine Creek, a tributary of the Des Moines River. They collected water samples for laboratory testing. DNR has taken enforcement action against the facility for past leachate discharges into Palestine Creek.

Chamness staff and a private contractor are setting up pumps to pull water and leachate from the creek and leachate lagoons. The wastewater will be land applied.

DNR will continue to monitor the cleanup and progress, and consider appropriate enforcement action.

DNR responds to fire at Eddyville composting facility

