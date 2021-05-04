Cytomegalovirus Infection Emerging Drugs to Boost Treatment Prospects

A plethora of companies is evaluating their drug candidates resulting in a robust Cytomegalovirus Infection pipeline.

DelveInsight’s “Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Infection Pipeline Insight” report provides comprehensive insights about 11+ companies and 11+ pipeline drugs in the Cytomegalovirus Infection pipeline landscapes. It comprises Cytomegalovirus Infection pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also includes the Cytomegalovirus Infection therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type and further highlights the inactive CMV Infection pipeline products.

Some of the key takeaways of the Cytomegalovirus Infection Pipeline Report

Notable companies such as Synklino, SpyBiotech, VBI Vaccines, Microbiotix, Hookipa Biotech, Nobelpharma, Moderna, Takeda, AlphaVax, AlloVir, SL VAXiGEN, Helocyte, Trellis Bioscience, and others are developing potential drugs candidates to boost Cytomegalovirus Infection pipeline landscape.

, , and others are developing potential drugs candidates to boost Cytomegalovirus Infection pipeline landscape. In December 2019, Moderna initiated a phase 2, randomized, observer-blind, placebo-controlled, dose-finding trial to evaluate the Safety and Immunogenicity of Cytomegalovirus Vaccine mRNA-1647 in Healthy Adults.

initiated a phase 2, randomized, observer-blind, placebo-controlled, dose-finding trial to evaluate the Safety and Immunogenicity of Cytomegalovirus Vaccine mRNA-1647 in Healthy Adults. In January 2020, Moderna announced additional positive phase 1 data from Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Vaccine (mRNA-1647). The vaccine was generally well-tolerated, and there were no vaccine-related serious adverse events (SAEs).

In June 2020, Nobelpharma initiated a study titled “A Phase 2, Randomized, Double-Blind, placebo-Controlled Study of NPC-21 for Kidney Transplant Recipients at High-Risk of Cytomegalovirus Infection”. The primary objective of the study is to assess the efficacy and safety of NPC-21 when administered prophylactically to cytomegalovirus (CMV) seronegative patients receiving a first kidney transplant from a CMV seropositive donor. The study is anticipated to be completed by March 2022.

Get an overview of pipeline landscape @ Cytomegalovirus Infection Clinical Trials Analysis

Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Infection is a common virus, which spreads easily through an infected person’s saliva or other body fluids.

CMV Infection diagnosis includes blood tests and other body fluids. CMV Infection treatment comprises antiviral medications that are the most common type of treatment. They can slow the reproduction of the virus but cannot eliminate it.

Cytomegalovirus Infection Emerging Drugs

mRNA-1647: Moderna

mRNA-1647 includes six mRNAs encoding two antigens in one vaccine and is developed to protect against CMV infection. Of the six mRNAs, five encode the subunits of the CMV pentamer complex, and one mRNA encodes the glycoprotein B (gB) protein, both of which are highly immunogenic. The pentamer complex is vital for CMV entry into a majority of cells, including epithelial cells, while gB is essential for entry into all susceptible cells, including fibroblasts. A vaccine that develops an immune response against both pentamer and gB has the potential to prohibit CMV entry into a range of target cell types and thus inhibit primary and congenital infections.

Research and Development

Phase II

NCT04232280: Moderna, in December 2019, commenced “A Phase 2, Randomized, Observer-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Dose-Finding Trial to Evaluate the Safety and Immunogenicity of Cytomegalovirus Vaccine mRNA-1647 in Healthy Adults”. This clinical study will evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of 3 dose levels of mRNA-1647 cytomegalovirus vaccine in CMV-seronegative and CMV-seropositive healthy adults 18-40 years of age.

The trial is expected to get completed by May 2022, with an anticipated 452 enrolled participants.

Maribavir: Takeda

Maribavir, an orally bioavailable anti-CMV compound, is in Phase 3 development for the treatment of post-transplant patients with CMV in SOT or HCT. Maribavir is an investigational treatment that has not been approved for use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicines Agency (EMA) or any other regulatory authorities. Maribavir is the only CMV antiviral drug that targets and inhibits the UL97 protein kinase and its natural substrates. Maribavir has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the European Commission as a treatment of CMV disease in patients with impaired cell mediated immunity and by the FDA for treatment of clinically significant CMV viremia and disease in at-risk patients.

Research and Development

Phase III

NCT02927067: Takeda, in 2017, initiated a study titled “A Phase 3, Multicenter, Randomized, Double-blind, Double-dummy, Active-controlled Study to Assess the Efficacy and Safety of Maribavir Compared to Valganciclovir for the Treatment of Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Infection in Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant Recipients”. The purpose of this study is to compare the efficacy of maribavir to valganciclovir for the treatment of cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection in asymptomatic hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT) recipients. The study is expected to be completed by July 2021.

For further information, refer to the detailed report @ Cytomegalovirus Infection Pipeline Therapeutics

Scope of Cytomegalovirus Infection Pipeline Drug Insight

Coverage: Global

Global Major Players: 11+ Key Players

Prominent Players: Synklino, SpyBiotech, VBI Vaccines, Microbiotix, Hookipa Biotech, Nobelpharma, Moderna, Takeda, AlphaVax , AlloVir, SL VAXiGEN, Helocyte, Trellis Bioscience, and many others.

Synklino, SpyBiotech, VBI Vaccines, Microbiotix, Hookipa Biotech, Nobelpharma, Moderna, Takeda, AlphaVax , AlloVir, SL VAXiGEN, Helocyte, Trellis Bioscience, and many others. Key Drugs Profiles: 11+Products

Phases: Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Infection Therapies Late-stage (Phase III) Cytomegalovirus Infection Therapies Mid-stage (Phase II) Cytomegalovirus Infection Therapies Early-stage (Phase I) CMV Infection Pre-clinical stage and Discovery candidates Discontinued and Inactive candidates

Mechanism of Action: Immunostimulants DNA synthesis inhibitors; Ganciclovir kinase inhibitors Immunomodulators Cell death stimulants

Molecule Types: Small molecules Viral vaccines Immunoglobulins

Route of Administration: Subcutaneous Intravenous Oral Inhalation

Product Types: Monotherapy Combination Mono/Combination



Key Questions regarding Current Cytomegalovirus Infection Treatment Landscape and Emerging Therapies Answered in the Pipeline Report

What are the current options for Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Infection treatment?

How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Cytomegalovirus Infection?

How many are Cytomegalovirus Infection emerging therapies in the early-stage, mid-stage, and late development stages to treat CMV Infection?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and significant licensing activities that will impact the Cytomegalovirus Infection market?

Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

What is the unmet need for current therapies for the treatment of CMV Infection?

What are the current novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Cytomegalovirus Infection therapies?

What are the critical designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for CMV Infection?

How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies to treat Cytomegalovirus Infection?

Table of Contents

1 Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Infection Report Introduction 2 Cytomegalovirus Infection Executive Summary 3 Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Infection Overview 4 CMV Infection - Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5 Cytomegalovirus Infection Pipeline Therapeutics 6 Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Infection Late Stage Products (Phase III) 6.1 Maribavir: Takeda 7 Cytomegalovirus Infection Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 7.1 mRNA-1647: Moderna 8 CMV Infection Early Stage Products (Phase I) 8.1 VBI-1501: VBI Vaccines 9 Cytomegalovirus Infection Preclinical Stage Products 9.1 SYN002: Synklino 10 Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Infection Therapeutic Assessment 11 Cytomegalovirus Infection Inactive Products 12 Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13 Cytomegalovirus Infection Key Companies 14 Cytomegalovirus Infection Key Products 15 Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Infection Unmet Needs 16 Cytomegalovirus Infection Market Drivers and Barriers 17 Cytomegalovirus Infection Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18 Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Infection Analyst Views 19 Appendix 20 About DelveInsight

Get a customised pipeline report @ Cytomegalovirus Infection Drugs Pipeline Report

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. It also proffers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

