Fentura Financial, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings

Dollars in thousands except per share amounts. Certain items in the prior period financial statements have been reclassified to conform with the March 31, 2021 presentation.

/EIN News/ -- FENTON, Mich., May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fentura Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: FETM) announces quarterly results of net income of $4,656 for the three month period ended March 31, 2021.



Ronald Justice, President and CEO, stated "I am pleased with Fentura’s strong operating results for the first quarter of 2021. Continued outstanding residential mortgage loan activity, new business loans and core funding levels contributed to solid earnings and strong core balance sheet growth. Asset quality metrics remain strong and COVID-19 related payment deferrals significantly declined as borrowers resumed regular payments. While we continue to navigate the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, our team remains committed to our mission and we are well positioned and optimistic about our future."

Following is a discussion of the Corporation's financial performance as of, and for the three month period ended March 31, 2021. At the end of this document is a list of abbreviations and acronyms.

Results of Operations

The following table outlines the Corporation's QTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the three month periods ended:

3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Interest income $ 11,919 $ 11,624 $ 12,070 $ 11,215 $ 11,070 Interest expense 676 972 1,189 1,618 2,145 Net interest income 11,243 10,652 10,881 9,597 8,925 Provision for loan losses 212 982 1,109 2,001 1,542 Noninterest income 3,854 4,676 5,159 5,292 4,513 Noninterest expenses 9,031 10,971 8,218 7,809 7,686 Federal income tax expense 1,198 642 1,377 1,036 858 Net income $ 4,656 $ 2,733 $ 5,336 $ 4,043 $ 3,352 PER SHARE Earnings $ 1.00 $ 0.58 $ 1.14 $ 0.87 $ 0.72 Dividends $ 0.080 $ 0.075 $ 0.075 $ 0.075 $ 0.075 Tangible book value(1) $ 24.68 $ 23.88 $ 23.50 $ 22.44 $ 21.56 Quoted market value High $ 24.75 $ 22.25 $ 17.99 $ 18.95 $ 26.00 Low $ 21.90 $ 16.93 $ 16.80 $ 14.90 $ 12.55 Close(1) $ 23.30 $ 22.00 $ 16.93 $ 17.35 $ 15.50 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 1.50 % 0.84 % 1.68 % 1.35 % 1.28 % Return on average shareholders' equity 15.86 % 9.27 % 18.86 % 15.20 % 13.01 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 16.38 % 9.58 % 19.54 % 15.79 % 13.54 % Efficiency ratio 59.82 % 71.57 % 51.23 % 52.45 % 57.20 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) 4.01 % 3.75 % 3.97 % 3.94 % 4.47 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 0.37 % 0.50 % 0.63 % 0.91 % 1.28 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.79 % 3.44 % 3.58 % 3.37 % 3.61 % BALANCE SHEET DATA(1) Total investment securities $ 89,772 $ 76,111 $ 78,179 $ 75,526 $ 76,312 Gross loans $ 1,028,117 $ 1,066,562 $ 1,060,885 $ 1,044,564 $ 865,577 Total assets $ 1,302,794 $ 1,251,446 $ 1,284,845 $ 1,237,694 $ 1,071,180 Total deposits $ 1,122,508 $ 1,071,976 $ 1,061,470 $ 1,018,287 $ 883,837 Borrowed funds $ 49,000 $ 49,000 $ 96,217 $ 96,217 $ 71,500 Total shareholders' equity $ 119,059 $ 115,868 $ 114,081 $ 108,969 $ 104,828 Net loans to total deposits 90.60 % 98.48 % 98.99 % 101.70 % 97.11 % Common shares outstanding 4,673,932 4,694,275 4,691,142 4,680,920 4,675,499 QTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES Total assets $ 1,259,119 $ 1,288,199 $ 1,264,105 $ 1,200,966 $ 1,049,245 Earning assets $ 1,206,411 $ 1,235,895 $ 1,210,274 $ 1,146,941 $ 997,089 Interest bearing liabilities $ 735,159 $ 773,132 $ 750,281 $ 711,500 $ 672,564 Total shareholders' equity $ 119,034 $ 117,263 $ 112,565 $ 106,998 $ 103,646 Total tangible shareholders' equity $ 115,298 $ 113,444 $ 108,655 $ 102,999 $ 99,558 Earned common shares outstanding 4,664,893 4,682,063 4,673,629 4,664,946 4,659,279 Unvested stock grants 21,922 14,208 14,208 14,208 13,481 Total common shares outstanding 4,686,815 4,696,271 4,687,837 4,679,154 4,672,760 ASSET QUALITY(1) Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.79 % 0.75 % 0.07 % 0.10 % 0.10 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.62 % 0.64 % 0.06 % 0.08 % 0.12 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 1.08 % 1.02 % 0.95 % 0.86 % 0.84 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, net of PPP loans 1.23 % 1.23 % 1.19 % 1.07 % 0.84 % CAPITAL RATIOS(1) Total capital to risk weighted assets 15.02 % 15.14 % 15.57 % 15.06 % 14.44 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 13.84 % 13.93 % 14.40 % 14.00 % 13.58 % CET1 capital to risk weighted assets 12.34 % 12.38 % 12.77 % 12.34 % 11.92 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.31 % 9.80 % 9.86 % 9.91 % 10.97 % (1)At end of period

The following table outlines the Corporation's YTD results of operations and provides certain performance measures as of, and for the three month periods ended:

3/31/2021 3/31/2020 3/31/2019 3/31/2018 3/31/2017 INCOME STATEMENT DATA Interest income $ 11,919 $ 11,070 $ 10,437 $ 8,379 $ 6,427 Interest expense 676 2,145 2,090 1,031 687 Net interest income 11,243 8,925 8,347 7,348 5,740 Provision for loan losses 212 1,542 213 275 — Noninterest income 3,854 4,513 1,522 1,801 1,234 Noninterest expenses 9,031 7,686 6,509 6,279 5,095 Federal income tax expense 1,198 858 633 521 592 Net income $ 4,656 $ 3,352 $ 2,514 $ 2,074 $ 1,287 PER SHARE Earnings $ 1.00 $ 0.72 $ 0.54 $ 0.57 $ 0.35 Dividends $ 0.080 $ 0.075 $ 0.070 $ 0.060 $ 0.050 Tangible book value(1) $ 24.68 $ 21.56 $ 18.88 $ 15.27 $ 12.86 Quoted market value High $ 24.75 $ 26.00 $ 21.00 $ 20.19 $ 18.25 Low $ 21.90 $ 12.55 $ 20.05 $ 18.88 $ 15.10 Close(1) $ 23.30 $ 15.50 $ 20.89 $ 19.75 $ 18.00 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets 1.50 % 1.28 % 1.09 % 1.07 % 0.73 % Return on average shareholders' equity 15.86 % 13.01 % 11.09 % 13.99 % 10.19 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 16.38 % 13.54 % 11.66 % 15.28 % 10.63 % Efficiency ratio 59.82 % 57.20 % 65.95 % 68.63 % 73.06 % Yield on earning assets (FTE) 4.01 % 4.47 % 4.77 % 4.51 % 4.19 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 0.37 % 1.28 % 1.40 % 0.83 % 0.55 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.79 % 3.61 % 3.81 % 3.90 % 3.74 % BALANCE SHEET DATA(1) Total investment securities $ 89,772 $ 76,312 $ 82,222 $ 49,608 $ 72,472 Gross loans $ 1,028,117 $ 865,577 $ 809,863 $ 686,140 $ 554,415 Total assets $ 1,302,794 $ 1,071,180 $ 946,172 $ 789,943 $ 730,636 Total deposits $ 1,122,508 $ 883,837 $ 789,533 $ 683,775 $ 630,055 Borrowed funds $ 49,000 $ 71,500 $ 59,000 $ 44,600 $ 45,000 Total shareholders' equity $ 119,059 $ 104,828 $ 92,236 $ 60,621 $ 51,816 Net loans to total deposits 90.60 % 97.11 % 101.97 % 99.80 % 87.54 % Common shares outstanding 4,673,932 4,675,499 4,647,978 3,635,098 3,620,964 YTD BALANCE SHEET AVERAGES Total assets $ 1,259,119 $ 1,049,245 $ 934,078 $ 789,391 $ 716,998 Earning assets $ 1,206,411 $ 997,089 $ 887,974 $ 755,281 $ 613,904 Interest bearing liabilities $ 735,159 $ 672,564 $ 604,973 $ 505,174 $ 499,636 Total shareholders' equity $ 119,034 $ 103,646 $ 91,964 $ 60,107 $ 51,241 Total tangible shareholders' equity $ 115,298 $ 99,558 $ 87,430 $ 55,041 $ 49,104 Earned common shares outstanding 4,664,893 4,659,279 4,635,255 3,633,093 3,677,143 Unvested stock grants 21,922 13,481 9,788 — — Total common shares outstanding 4,686,815 4,672,760 4,645,043 3,633,093 3,677,143 ASSET QUALITY(1) Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.79 % 0.10 % 0.11 % 0.10 % 0.33 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.62 % 0.12 % 0.09 % 0.10 % 0.28 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 1.08 % 0.84 % 0.59 % 0.54 % 0.52 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans, net of PPP loans 1.23 % 0.84 % 0.59 % 0.54 % 0.52 % CAPITAL RATIOS(1) Total capital to risk weighted assets 15.02 % 14.44 % 14.01 % 11.03 % 11.72 % Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets 13.84 % 13.58 % 13.38 % 10.48 % 11.20 % CET1 capital to risk weighted assets 12.34 % 11.92 % 11.55 % 8.41 % 8.65 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.31 % 10.97 % 11.00 % 9.01 % 8.60 % (1)At end of period

Income Statement Breakdown and Analysis

Quarter to Date 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 GAAP net income $ 4,656 $ 2,733 $ 5,336 $ 4,043 $ 3,352 Acquisition related items (net of tax) Accretion on purchased loans (151 ) (82 ) (144 ) (110 ) (180 ) Amortization of core deposit intangibles 54 71 72 71 71 Amortization on acquired time deposits 2 5 5 5 5 Total acquisition related items (net of tax) (95 ) (6 ) (67 ) (34 ) (104 ) Other nonrecurring items (net of tax) FHLB prepayment penalties — 1,507 — — — Change in fair value of equity investment due to acquisition transaction — — — — (578 ) Change in fair value of mortgage banking instruments — — — — (448 ) Interest writeoff from loan transferred to nonaccrual — 265 — — — Net gain from COLI death benefit — — — (173 ) — Prepayment penalties collected (17 ) (97 ) (16 ) (12 ) (36 ) Mortgage servicing rights (reduction of) impairment — (188 ) (176 ) 191 173 Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax) (17 ) 1,487 (192 ) 6 (889 ) Adjusted net income from operations $ 4,544 $ 4,214 $ 5,077 $ 4,015 $ 2,359 GAAP net interest income $ 11,243 $ 10,652 $ 10,881 $ 9,597 $ 8,925 Accretion on purchased loans (191 ) (104 ) (182 ) (139 ) (228 ) Interest writeoff from loan transferred to nonaccrual — 335 — — — Prepayment penalties collected (21 ) (123 ) (20 ) (15 ) (46 ) Amortization on acquired time deposits 3 6 6 6 6 Adjusted net interest income $ 11,034 $ 10,766 $ 10,685 $ 9,449 $ 8,657 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Based on adjusted net income from operations Earnings per share $ 0.97 $ 0.90 $ 1.09 $ 0.86 $ 0.51 Return on average assets 1.46 % 1.30 % 1.60 % 1.34 % 0.90 % Return on average shareholders' equity 15.48 % 14.30 % 17.94 % 15.09 % 9.15 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 15.98 % 14.78 % 18.59 % 15.68 % 9.53 % Efficiency ratio 60.20 % 59.02 % 52.03 % 52.12 % 62.83 % Based on adjusted net interest income Yield on earning assets (FTE) 3.94 % 3.78 % 3.91 % 3.89 % 4.39 % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 0.37 % 0.50 % 0.63 % 0.92 % 1.29 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.71 % 3.47 % 3.52 % 3.32 % 3.52 %

To effectively compare core operating results from period to period, the impact of acquisition related items and other nonrecurring items have been isolated.

Year to Date March 31 Variance 2021 2020 Amount % GAAP net income $ 4,656 $ 3,352 $ 1,304 38.90 % Acquisition related items (net of tax) Accretion on purchased loans (151 ) (180 ) 29 (16.11 ) % Amortization of core deposit intangibles 54 71 (17 ) (23.94 ) % Amortization on acquired time deposits 2 5 (3 ) (60.00 ) % Total acquisition related items (net of tax) (95 ) (104 ) 9 (8.65 ) % Other nonrecurring items (net of tax) FHLB prepayment penalties — — — — % Change in fair value of equity investment due to acquisition transaction — (578 ) 578 (100.00 ) % Change in fair value of mortgage banking instruments — (448 ) 448 (100.00 ) % Interest writeoff from loan transferred to nonaccrual — — — — % Net gain from COLI death benefit — — — — % Prepayment penalties collected (17 ) (36 ) 19 (52.78 ) % Mortgage servicing rights (reduction of) impairment — 173 (173 ) (100.00 ) % Total other nonrecurring items (net of tax) (17 ) (889 ) 872 (98.09 ) % Adjusted net income from operations $ 4,544 $ 2,359 $ 2,185 92.62 % GAAP net interest income $ 11,243 $ 8,925 $ 2,318 25.97 % Accretion on purchased loans (191 ) (228 ) 37 (16.23 ) % Interest writeoff from loan transferred to nonaccrual — — — — % Prepayment penalties collected (21 ) (46 ) 25 (54.35 ) % Amortization on acquired time deposits 3 6 (3 ) (50.00 ) % Adjusted net interest income $ 11,034 $ 8,657 $ 2,377 27.46 % PERFORMANCE RATIOS Based on adjusted net income from operations Earnings per share $ 0.97 $ 0.51 $ 0.46 90.20 % Return on average assets 1.46 % 0.90 % 0.56 % Return on average shareholders' equity 15.48 % 9.15 % 6.33 % Return on average tangible shareholders' equity 15.98 % 9.53 % 6.45 % Efficiency ratio 60.20 % 62.83 % (2.63 ) % Based on adjusted net interest income Yield on earning assets (FTE) 3.94 % 4.39 % (0.45 ) % Rate on interest bearing liabilities 0.37 % 1.29 % (0.92 ) % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.71 % 3.52 % 0.19 %

To effectively compare core operating results from period to period, the impact of acquisition related items and other nonrecurring items have been isolated.

Average Balances, Interest Rate, and Net Interest Income

The following tables present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, nonearning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These tables also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a FTE basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 Average Balance Tax Equivalent Interest Average Yield / Rate Average Balance Tax Equivalent Interest Average Yield / Rate Average Balance Tax Equivalent Interest Average Yield / Rate Interest earning assets Total loans $ 1,074,096 $ 11,598 4.38 % $ 1,099,779 $ 11,268 4.08 % $ 878,813 $ 10,481 4.80 % Taxable investment securities 58,859 202 1.39 % 62,866 238 1.51 % 56,963 353 2.49 % Nontaxable investment securities 17,165 105 2.48 % 16,047 103 2.55 % 10,532 81 3.09 % Federal funds sold — — — % — — — % 33,588 116 1.39 % Interest earning cash and cash equivalents 52,803 11 0.08 % 53,715 15 0.11 % 14,043 26 0.74 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 3,488 25 2.91 % 3,488 22 2.51 % 3,150 30 3.83 % Total earning assets 1,206,411 11,941 4.01 % 1,235,895 11,646 3.75 % 997,089 11,087 4.47 % Nonearning assets Allowance for loan losses (11,143 ) (10,375 ) (5,821 ) Fixed assets 15,757 15,465 15,538 Accrued income and other assets 48,094 47,214 42,439 Total assets $ 1,259,119 $ 1,288,199 $ 1,049,245 Interest bearing liabilities Interest bearing demand deposits $ 206,565 $ 121 0.24 % $ 218,627 $ 128 0.23 % $ 170,598 $ 475 1.12 % Savings deposits 310,830 109 0.14 % 291,856 114 0.16 % 231,188 199 0.35 % Time deposits 168,764 291 0.70 % 179,076 407 0.90 % 205,485 1,053 2.06 % Borrowed funds 49,000 155 1.28 % 83,573 323 1.54 % 65,293 418 2.57 % Total interest bearing liabilities 735,159 676 0.37 % 773,132 972 0.50 % 672,564 2,145 1.28 % Noninterest bearing liabilities Noninterest bearing deposits 393,751 385,032 264,699 Accrued interest and other liabilities 11,175 12,772 8,336 Shareholders' equity 119,034 117,263 103,646 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,259,119 $ 1,288,199 $ 1,049,245 Net interest income (FTE) $ 11,265 $ 10,674 $ 8,942 Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.79 % 3.44 % 3.61 %

Net Interest Income

Net interest income is the amount by which interest income on earning assets exceeds the interest expenses on interest bearing liabilities. Net interest income, which includes loan fees, is influenced by changes in the balance and mix of assets and liabilities and market interest rates. The Corporation exerts some control over these factors; however, FRB monetary policy and competition have a significant impact. For analytical purposes, net interest income is adjusted to a FTE basis by adding the income tax savings from interest on tax exempt loans, and nontaxable investment securities, thus making year-to-year comparisons more meaningful.

Volume and Rate Variance Analysis

The following table sets forth the effect of volume and rate changes on interest income and expense for the periods indicated. For the purpose of this table, changes in interest due to volume and rate were determined as follows:

Volume - change in volume multiplied by the previous period's rate.

Rate - change in the FTE rate multiplied by the previous period's volume.

The change in interest due to both volume and rate has been allocated to volume and rate changes in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each.

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 Compared To Compared To December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 Increase (Decrease) Due to Increase (Decrease) Due to Volume Rate Net Volume Rate Net Changes in interest income Total loans $ (1,511 ) $ 1,841 $ 330 $ 6,098 $ (4,981 ) $ 1,117 Taxable investment securities (16 ) (20 ) (36 ) 77 (228 ) (151 ) Nontaxable investment securities 17 (15 ) 2 116 (92 ) 24 Federal funds sold — — — (58 ) (58 ) (116 ) Interest earning cash and cash equivalents — (4 ) (4 ) 129 (144 ) (15 ) Federal Home Loan Bank stock — 3 3 16 (21 ) (5 ) Total changes in interest income (1,510 ) 1,805 295 6,378 (5,524 ) 854 Changes in interest expense Interest bearing demand deposits (29 ) 22 (7 ) 560 (914 ) (354 ) Savings deposits 38 (43 ) (5 ) 321 (411 ) (90 ) Time deposits (24 ) (92 ) (116 ) (162 ) (600 ) (762 ) Borrowed funds (119 ) (49 ) (168 ) (87 ) (176 ) (263 ) Total changes in interest expense (134 ) (162 ) (296 ) 632 (2,101 ) (1,469 ) Net change in net interest income (FTE) $ (1,376 ) $ 1,967 $ 591 $ 5,746 $ (3,423 ) $ 2,323





Average Yield/Rate for the Three Month Periods Ended 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 Total earning assets 4.01 % 3.75 % 3.97 % 3.94 % 4.47 % Total interest bearing liabilities 0.37 % 0.50 % 0.63 % 0.91 % 1.28 % Net interest margin to earning assets (FTE) 3.79 % 3.44 % 3.58 % 3.37 % 3.61 %





Quarter to Date Net Interest Income (FTE) 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 Interest income $ 11,919 $ 11,624 $ 12,070 $ 11,215 $ 11,070 FTE adjustment 22 22 21 18 17 Total interest income (FTE) 11,941 11,646 12,091 11,233 11,087 Total interest expense 676 972 1,189 1,618 2,145 Net interest income (FTE) $ 11,265 $ 10,674 $ 10,902 $ 9,615 $ 8,942

Noninterest Income

Quarter to Date 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 Net gain on sales of mortgage loans $ 1,845 $ 2,545 $ 3,064 $ 3,869 $ 1,803 Trust and investment services 468 445 464 321 389 ATM and debit card income 448 437 460 394 355 PPP referral fees 351 — — — — Mortgage servicing fees 335 325 293 270 262 Service charges on deposit accounts 166 194 177 119 219 Net mortgage servicing rights income 138 509 559 (163 ) (50 ) Net gain on sales of commercial loans — — — — 668 Net gain from corporate owned life insurance death benefit — — — 173 — Change in fair value of equity investments (19 ) (3 ) 2 7 749 Other income and fees 122 224 140 302 118 Total noninterest income $ 3,854 $ 4,676 $ 5,159 $ 5,292 $ 4,513 Residential mortgage operations $ 2,318 $ 3,379 $ 3,916 $ 3,976 $ 2,015





Year to Date March 31 Variance 2021 2020 Amount % Net gain on sales of mortgage loans $ 1,845 $ 1,803 $ 42 2.33 % Trust and investment services 468 389 79 20.31 % ATM and debit card income 448 355 93 26.20 % PPP referral fees 351 — 351 — % Mortgage servicing fees 335 262 73 27.86 % Service charges on deposit accounts 166 219 (53 ) (24.20 ) % Net mortgage servicing rights income 138 (50 ) 188 (376.00 ) % Net gain on sales of commercial loans — 668 (668 ) (100.00 ) % Net gain from corporate owned life insurance death benefit — — — — % Change in fair value of equity investments (19 ) 749 (768 ) (102.54 ) % Other income and fees 122 118 4 3.39 % Total noninterest income $ 3,854 $ 4,513 $ (659 ) (14.60 ) % Residential mortgage operations $ 2,318 $ 2,015 303 15.04 %

Residential Mortgage Operations

Net gain on sales of mortgage loans represents the income earned on the sale of residential mortgage loans into the secondary market. Throughout 2020, the interest rate environment was advantageous for residential mortgage originations and refinancing, resulting in record gains. Although many consumers continue to face uncertainty related to the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, residential mortgage originations and refinancing activity was robust throughout 2020 and into the first quarter of 2021. Through March 31, 2021, home values continue to rise primarily due to inventory shortages.

Mortgage servicing fees includes the fees earned for servicing loans that have been sold into the secondary market. The increase in mortgage servicing fees is directly related to the increase in the size of the serviced portfolio. Mortgage servicing fees are expected to increase throughout the remainder of 2021 as the Corporation continues to add to the serviced portfolio.

Net mortgage servicing rights income represents income generated from the capitalization of mortgage servicing rights, net of amortization and impairment. In each of the first two quarters of 2020, the Corporation recognized impairments in its servicing portfolio as a direct result of the low interest rate environment and record level of refinancing activity. During the third and fourth quarters of 2020 these impairments had recovered. The Corporation expects net mortgage servicing rights income to continue to increase as the Corporation adds to the serviced portfolio.

Throughout the remainder of 2021, overall revenues from residential mortgage operations (net gain from sale of mortgage loans, mortgage servicing fees, and net mortgage servicing rights income) are not expected to reach the elevated levels experienced during 2020 due to the constrained housing inventory and rising interest rates.

All Other Noninterest Income

Trust and investment services includes income the Corporation earned from contracts with customers to manage assets for investment and/or to transact on their accounts. Income generated from trust services has remained stable from fiduciary fees for estate settlement services and portfolio management. Revenue from wealth management has increased due to strong demand from customers for annuities and long-term care insurance products. Both the trust services and wealth management programs are subject to market fluctuations and interest rate changes. Trust and investment services income is expected to increase modestly throughout 2021.

ATM and debit card income represents fees earned on ATM and debit card transactions. The Corporation expects these fees to increase modestly throughout 2021.

PPP referral fees represents the income earned from the second round of the PPP loan program through the SBA. During the first quarter of 2021, the SBA began processing applications for a second round of PPP loans. The Corporation utilized a third-party vendor to process applications and fund these loans. The Corporation is generating referral fee income for the second round of the PPP loan program. The second round of the PPP loan program ends May 31, 2021. The Corporation expects to earn a nominal amount of PPP referral fees during the second quarter of 2021.

Service charges on deposit accounts includes fees earned from deposit customers for transaction-based, account maintenance and overdraft services. The year-over-year decrease in service charges on deposit accounts is primarily due to a temporary reduction in fees charged due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Service charges on deposit accounts are expected to approximate current levels throughout 2021.

Net gain on sales of commercial loans represents the income earned from the sale of commercial loans into the secondary market. During the first quarter of 2020, the Corporation sold the guaranteed portion of one SBA loan and one USDA loan. The Corporation does not expect to receive any gains from the sale of commercial loans in 2021.

Net gain from corporate owned life insurance death benefit is recognized in the event of the death of an insured individual. The death of an insured individual occurred in the second quarter of 2020. The Corporation does not expect to receive any gains from COLI death benefits in 2021.

Change in fair value of equity investments represents the income earned on equities held in the Corporation's investment portfolio. During the first quarter of 2020, the Corporation recorded a $732 gain from an equity investment in a financial institution that was sold. The Corporation does not anticipate any significant changes in fair value from equity sales in the foreseeable future.

Other income and fees includes miscellaneous other income items, none of which are individually significant. Other income and fees are expected to approximate current levels throughout 2021.

Noninterest Expenses

Quarter to Date 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 Total compensation $ 5,004 $ 4,958 $ 4,531 $ 4,252 $ 4,248 Furniture and equipment 637 607 614 618 610 Professional services 624 938 524 571 522 Data processing 509 501 503 535 442 Occupancy 495 475 491 435 476 Loan and collection 406 359 292 229 162 Advertising and promotional 284 184 284 255 252 FDIC insurance premiums 155 59 55 59 55 ATM and debit card 122 125 109 92 108 Telephone and communication 94 64 91 86 96 Amortization of core deposit intangibles 68 90 91 90 90 FHLB prepayment penalty — 1,907 — — — Other general and administrative 633 704 633 587 625 Total noninterest expenses $ 9,031 $ 10,971 $ 8,218 $ 7,809 $ 7,686





Year to Date March 31 Variance 2021 2020 Amount % Total compensation $ 5,004 $ 4,248 $ 756 17.80 % Furniture and equipment 637 610 27 4.43 % Professional services 624 522 102 19.54 % Data processing 509 442 67 15.16 % Occupancy 495 476 19 3.99 % Loan and collection 406 162 244 150.62 % Advertising and promotional 284 252 32 12.70 % FDIC insurance premiums 155 55 100 181.82 % ATM and debit card 122 108 14 12.96 % Telephone and communication 94 96 (2 ) (2.08 ) % Amortization of core deposit intangibles 68 90 (22 ) (24.44 ) % FHLB prepayment penalty — — — — % Other general and administrative 633 625 8 1.28 % Total noninterest expenses $ 9,031 $ 7,686 $ 1,345 17.50 %

Total compensation includes salaries, commissions and incentives, employee benefits, and payroll taxes. Total compensation has increased due to annual merit increases and an increase in commissions and incentives paid. Fluctuations in commissions and incentives are primarily driven by residential mortgage originations, which can vary significantly from period to period, however, commissions are expected to decline throughout 2021 as mortgage originations decline.

Furniture and equipment and occupancy expenses primarily consist of depreciation, repairs and maintenance, property taxes, utilities, insurance, certain service contracts, and other related items. These expenses are expected to increase with the size and complexity of the Corporation.

Professional services include expenses relating to third-party professional services. These services include, but are not limited to, regulatory, auditing, consulting, and legal. These expenses are expected to increase in future periods to ensure compliance with audit and regulatory requirements.

Data processing primarily includes the expenses relating to the Corporation's core data processor. These expenses are expected to increase throughout 2021 with the size and complexity of the Corporation.

Loan and collection includes expenses related to the origination and collection of loans. The increase in expenses throughout 2020 and into the first quarter of 2021 is a direct result of increased loan volume due to the low interest rate environment created by the Federal Reserve Bank's response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Loan and collection expenses will likely moderate throughout the remainder of 2021, due to diminishing residential mortgage refinancing demand.

Advertising and promotional includes the Corporation's media costs and any donations or sponsorships made on behalf of the Corporation. The annual increase in expenses is a direct result of the Corporation enhancing its marketing efforts to attract new and expand existing customer loan and deposit accounts. In addition to traditional marketing strategies, the Corporation rolled out a new branding strategy in 2020, which resulted in elevated advertising and promotional expenses. Total advertising and promotional expenses are expected to increase in 2021 due to the growth of the Corporation.

FDIC insurance premiums typically fluctuate based on the size of the Corporation's balance sheet, capital position, overall risk profile, and examination ratings. FDIC insurance premiums are expected to increase throughout the remainder of 2021 primarily due to the Corporation's growth in total assets.

ATM and debit card expenses fluctuate based on customer and non-customer utilization of ATMs and customer debit card volumes. The Corporation expects these fees to increase modestly throughout 2021.

Telephone and communication includes expenses relating to the Corporation's communication systems. These expenses are expected to increase throughout 2021 primarily due to the growth of the Corporation.

Amortization of core deposit intangibles relates to the core deposits acquired from Community Bancorp, Inc. on December 31, 2016 and is expected to continue to decline as the core deposit intangible is being amortized based on the sum-of-years-digits method.

During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Corporation paid off three Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings, totaling $30,000. The Corporation incurred a one-time early payoff fee in the amount $1,907. The payoff was executed to enhance net interest income and net interest margins in each of the next three years. The weighted average rate of the three FHLB borrowings was 2.17%. As a result of the early payoffs, the Corporation is expected to reduce interest expense by approximately $660 during 2021.

Other general and administrative includes miscellaneous other expense items, none of which are typically significant. Other general and administrative expenses are expected to approximate current levels into the foreseeable future.

Balance Sheet Breakdown and Analysis

3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 121,477 $ 46,757 $ 75,032 $ 35,190 $ 71,140 Total investment securities 89,772 76,111 78,179 75,526 76,312 Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value 26,322 27,306 34,833 46,354 21,154 Gross loans 1,028,117 1,066,562 1,060,885 1,044,564 865,577 Less allowance for loan losses 11,100 10,900 10,100 8,991 7,250 Net loans 1,017,017 1,055,662 1,050,785 1,035,573 858,327 All other assets 48,206 45,610 46,016 45,051 44,247 Total assets $ 1,302,794 $ 1,251,446 $ 1,284,845 $ 1,237,694 $ 1,071,180 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Total deposits $ 1,122,508 $ 1,071,976 $ 1,061,470 $ 1,018,287 $ 883,837 Total borrowed funds 49,000 49,000 96,217 96,217 71,500 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 12,227 14,602 13,077 14,221 11,015 Total liabilities 1,183,735 1,135,578 1,170,764 1,128,725 966,352 Total shareholders' equity 119,059 115,868 114,081 108,969 104,828 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,302,794 $ 1,251,446 $ 1,284,845 $ 1,237,694 $ 1,071,180





3/31/2021 vs 12/31/2020 3/31/2021 vs 3/31/2020 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 74,720 159.80 % $ 50,337 70.76 % Total investment securities 13,661 17.95 % 13,460 17.64 % Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value (984 ) (3.60 ) % 5,168 24.43 % Gross loans (38,445 ) (3.60 ) % 162,540 18.78 % Less allowance for loan losses 200 1.83 % 3,850 53.10 % Net loans (38,645 ) (3.66 ) % 158,690 18.49 % All other assets 2,596 5.69 % 3,959 8.95 % Total assets $ 51,348 4.10 % $ 231,614 21.62 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Total deposits $ 50,532 4.71 % $ 238,671 27.00 % Total borrowed funds — — % (22,500 ) (31.47 ) % Accrued interest payable and other liabilities (2,375 ) (16.26 ) % 1,212 11.00 % Total liabilities 48,157 2.18 % 217,383 11.75 % Total shareholders' equity 3,191 2.75 % 14,231 13.58 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 51,348 4.10 % $ 231,614 21.62 %

Cash and cash equivalents

3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 Cash and cash equivalents Noninterest bearing $ 25,698 $ 23,102 $ 22,108 $ 20,369 $ 33,312 Interest bearing 95,779 23,655 52,924 14,821 37,828 Federal funds sold — — — — — Cash and cash equivalents $ 121,477 $ 46,757 $ 75,032 $ 35,190 $ 71,140 3/31/2021 vs 12/31/2020 3/31/2021 vs 3/31/2020 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Cash and cash equivalents Noninterest bearing $ 2,596 11.24 % $ (7,614 ) (22.86 )% Interest bearing 72,124 304.90 % 57,951 153.20 % Federal funds sold — — % — — % Cash and cash equivalents $ 74,720 159.80 % $ 50,337 70.76 %

Cash and cash equivalents, which is comprised of cash and due from banks and federal funds sold, fluctuate from period to period based on loan demand and variances in deposit accounts. In recent periods, the Corporation has experienced an inflow of customer deposits resulting in historically high levels of cash and cash equivalents. The increase in interest bearing cash in the first quarter of 2021 is primarily due to funds received from the SBA for forgiveness of PPP loans. The Corporation expects cash and cash equivalents to remain elevated over the remainder of the year due to additional forgiveness of outstanding PPP loans and the current interest rate environment.

Primary and secondary liquidity sources

While the Corporation continues to maintain a strong liquidity position, it is important to monitor all liquidity sources. The following table outlines the Corporation's primary and secondary sources of liquidity as of:

3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 121,477 $ 46,757 $ 75,032 $ 35,190 $ 71,140 Unpledged investment securities 76,384 59,025 58,739 52,647 51,889 FHLB borrowing availability 140,000 140,000 97,500 97,500 42,500 Federal funds purchased lines of credit 21,500 21,500 21,500 21,500 17,500 Funds available through the Fed Discount Window 10,000 10,000 10,000 10,000 10,000 PPPLF 122,583 177,845 206,343 202,184 — Total liquidity sources $ 491,944 $ 455,127 $ 469,114 $ 419,021 $ 193,029

Total investment securities

3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 Available-for-sale U.S. Government and federal agency $ 5,942 $ 7,935 $ 19,311 $ 21,339 $ 23,610 State and municipal 17,080 15,768 15,729 14,115 10,657 Mortgage backed residential 32,135 19,101 20,886 12,335 10,176 Certificates of deposit 4,932 5,180 5,921 6,665 8,644 Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies 25,505 23,110 11,141 15,736 18,288 Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities 1,117 1,932 2,099 2,242 1,735 Total available-for-sale 86,711 73,026 75,087 72,432 73,110 Held-to-maturity state and municipal 1,968 1,973 1,977 1,981 2,091 Equity securities 1,093 1,112 1,115 1,113 1,111 Total investment securities $ 89,772 $ 76,111 $ 78,179 $ 75,526 $ 76,312 3/31/2021 vs 12/31/2020 3/31/2021 vs 3/31/2020 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Available-for-sale U.S. Government and federal agency $ (1,993 ) (25.12 ) % $ (17,668 ) (74.83 ) % State and municipal 1,312 8.32 % 6,423 60.27 % Mortgage backed residential 13,034 68.24 % 21,959 215.79 % Certificates of deposit (248 ) (4.79 ) % (3,712 ) (42.94 ) % Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies 2,395 10.36 % 7,217 39.46 % Unrealized gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities (815 ) (42.18 ) % (618 ) (35.62 ) % Total available-for-sale 13,685 18.74 % 13,601 18.60 % Held-to-maturity state and municipal (5 ) (0.25 ) % (123 ) (5.88 ) % Equity securities (19 ) (1.71 ) % (18 ) (1.62 ) % Total investment securities $ 13,661 17.95 % $ 13,460 17.64 %

The amortized cost and fair value of AFS investment securities as of March 31, 2021 were as follows:

Maturing Due in One Year or Less After One Year But Within Five Years After Five Years But Within Ten Years After Ten Years Securities with Variable Monthly Payments or Noncontractual Maturities Total U.S. Government and federal agency $ 4,975 $ 967 $ — $ — $ — $ 5,942 State and municipal 3,239 5,952 6,005 1,884 — 17,080 Mortgage backed residential — — — — 32,135 32,135 Certificates of deposit 1,726 3,206 — — — 4,932 Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies — — — — 25,505 25,505 Total amortized cost $ 9,940 $ 10,125 $ 6,005 $ 1,884 $ 57,640 $ 85,594 Fair value $ 10,125 $ 10,728 $ 6,066 $ 2,110 $ 57,682 $ 86,711

The amortized cost and fair value of HTM investment securities as of March 31, 2021 were as follows:

Maturing Due in One Year or Less After One Year But Within Five Years After Five Years But Within Ten Years After Ten Years Securities with Variable Monthly Payments or Noncontractual Maturities Total State and municipal $ 783 $ 805 $ 380 $ — $ — $ 1,968 Fair value $ 792 $ 840 $ 400 $ — $ — $ 2,032

During the first quarter of 2021, the the Corporation expanded its investment portfolio to generate additional interest income. Total investment securities are expected to continue to grow throughout 2021 as management expects deposits to continue to grow at historically high levels while competition for quality loans remains robust. The following table summarizes information as of March 31, 2021 for investment securities purchased YTD:

Book Value Fully Taxable

Equivalent Weighted

Average Yield U.S. Government and federal agency $ — — % State and municipal 1,360 0.96 % Collateralized mortgage obligations - agencies 4,906 1.08 % Certificates of deposit — — % Mortgage backed residential 15,328 1.52 % Held-to-maturity state and municipal — — % Total $ 21,594 1.38 %

Residential mortgage loans held-for-sale, at fair value

Loans HFS represent the fair value of loans that have been committed to be sold to the secondary market, but have not yet been delivered. The level of loans HFS fluctuates based on loan demand as well as the timing of loan deliveries to the secondary market.

Loans and allowance for loan losses

The following tables outline the composition and changes in the loan portfolio as of:

3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 Commercial $ 183,276 $ 241,424 $ 271,113 $ 260,440 $ 67,731 Commercial real estate 541,428 517,054 483,275 469,039 462,561 Total commercial loans 724,704 758,478 754,388 729,479 530,292 Residential mortgage 258,333 262,770 261,375 268,295 285,392 Home equity 40,205 39,900 39,456 40,114 43,222 Total residential real estate loans 298,538 302,670 300,831 308,409 328,614 Consumer 4,875 5,414 5,666 6,676 6,671 Gross loans 1,028,117 1,066,562 1,060,885 1,044,564 865,577 Allowance for loan losses (11,100 ) (10,900 ) (10,100 ) (8,991 ) (7,250 ) Loans, net $ 1,017,017 $ 1,055,662 $ 1,050,785 $ 1,035,573 $ 858,327 3/31/2021 vs 12/31/2020 3/31/2021 vs 3/31/2020 Variance Variance Amount % Amount % Commercial $ (58,148 ) (24.09 )% $ 115,545 170.59 % Commercial real estate 24,374 4.71 % 78,867 17.05 % Total commercial loans (33,774 ) (4.45 )% 194,412 36.66 % Residential mortgage (4,437 ) (1.69 )% (27,059 ) (9.48 )% Home equity 305 0.76 % (3,017 ) (6.98 )% Total residential real estate loans (4,132 ) (1.37 )% (30,076 ) (9.15 )% Consumer (539 ) (9.96 )% (1,796 ) (26.92 )% Gross loans (38,445 ) (3.60 )% 162,540 18.78 % Allowance for loan losses (200 ) 1.83 % (3,850 ) 53.10 % Loans, net $ (38,645 ) (3.66 )% $ 158,690 18.49 %

The following table presents historical loan balances by portfolio segment and impairment evaluation as of:

3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 Loans collectively evaluated for impairment Commercial $ 183,203 $ 241,424 $ 271,113 $ 260,440 $ 67,731 Commercial real estate 532,294 508,182 481,071 465,749 460,903 Residential mortgage 257,543 262,017 260,665 267,632 284,662 Home equity 40,141 39,874 39,456 40,114 43,222 Consumer 4,875 5,412 5,663 6,673 6,666 Subtotal 1,018,056 1,056,909 1,057,968 1,040,608 863,184 Loans individually evaluated for impairment Commercial 73 — — — — Commercial real estate 9,134 8,872 2,204 3,290 1,658 Residential mortgage 790 753 710 663 730 Home equity 64 26 — — — Consumer — 2 3 3 5 Subtotal 10,061 9,653 2,917 3,956 2,393 Gross Loans $ 1,028,117 $ 1,066,562 $ 1,060,885 $ 1,044,564 $ 865,577

The following table presents historical allowance for loan losses allocations by portfolio segment and impairment evaluation as of: