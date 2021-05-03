Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of GFN, GRA, PFPT and RMRM

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: GFN)



Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of GFN to United Rentals for $19.00 per share.

If you are an investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com .

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE: GRA)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the its sale to Standard Industries Holding Inc. for $70.00 per share in cash.

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with its sale to Thoma Bravo for $176.00 per share in cash.

RMR Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: RMRM)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of TRMT to RMRM.

