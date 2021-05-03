Saint Jean Carbon Announces Proposed Warrant Extension

/EIN News/ -- NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

CALGARY, Alberta, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (“Saint Jean” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: SJL) announces that it intends to extend the exercise period of a total of 11,050,000 common share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”) issued pursuant to a private placement announced on May 16, 2017 and closed in two tranches on May 17, 2017 and May 29, 2017. Each Warrant entitled the holder to acquire one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (the “Common Share”) at an exercise price of $0.055 per Common Share. Effective June 12, 2018, the Company completed a consolidation of its Common Shares on a 4 for 1 basis pursuant to which the exercise price automatically increased to $0.22 per Common Share and number of Shares the Warrants were exercisable into were decreased to an aggregate of 2,762,500 Common Shares. The Company intends to extend the expiry date for the Warrants by one year to May 17, 2022 for 6,550,000 Warrants and May 29, 2022 for 4,500,000 Warrants.



All other terms and conditions of the Warrants will remain unchanged. The Warrant extension is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Saint Jean Carbon

Saint Jean is a publicly traded carbon science company, with specific interests in energy storage and green energy creation and green mining methods, with holdings in mining claims in the province of British Columbia in Canada. For the latest information on Saint Jean’s properties and news please refer to the website: http://www.saintjeancarbon.com/

