Jellico Man Arrested, Charged in Weekend Homicide

CAMPBELL COUNTY – A joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of a Jellico man in connection to a weekend homicide.

On May 2nd, at the request of 8th District Attorney General Jared Effler, TBI special agents began working alongside detectives with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office in investigating the circumstances leading to the death of Brenda Gail Booth (DOB 4/18/59). Just after 2:30 p.m., deputies with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a possible shooting in 200 block of Brickplant Lane in Jellico and found Booth deceased inside of a camper. During the course of the investigation, authorities identified Steven Warren Zecchini (DOB 9/11/64) as the individual responsible for her death.

On Sunday evening, authorities obtained a warrant for Zecchini, charging him with Criminal Homicide. He was arrested and booked into the Campbell County Jail. At the time of this news release, a booking photo of Mr. Zecchini was not available.

