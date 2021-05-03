Golden Gardens and Discovery Park in King County are now open to water recreation

Public Health Seattle & King County has lifted the closure at Golden Gardens and Discovery Park in King County. The closure was due to a sewage bypass event at the West Point Treatment Plant on April 29. Water samples have shown that there is no longer a public health risk.

Contact with fecal-contaminated waters can result in gastroenteritis, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections, and other illnesses. Children and the elderly may be more vulnerable to waterborne illnesses.

Laura Hermanson, our BEACH Program Manager, is available at 360-480-4868 or laura.hermanson@ecy.wa.gov for questions.