Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 973 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,453 in the last 365 days.

NXT Energy Solutions Amends Financial Statements to Correct Clerical Error

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (“NXT” or the “Company”) (TSX:SFD; OTC QB:NSFDF) reports that it has filed amended consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2020, 2019 and 2018 with all instances of the word “unaudited” having been removed, and clerical errors in two headings having been corrected, as follows:

  • the heading “Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows” has been corrected to read “Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows”; and
  • the heading “Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Shareholders Equity” has been corrected to read “Consolidated Statements of Shareholders’ Equity”.

There are no other changes.

About NXT Energy Solutions Inc.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. is a Calgary-based technology company whose proprietary SFD® survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used both onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with exploration potential. The SFD® survey system enables our clients to focus their exploration decisions concerning land commitments, data acquisition expenditures and prospect prioritization on areas with the greatest potential. SFD® is environmentally friendly and unaffected by ground security issues or difficult terrain and is the registered trademark of NXT Energy Solutions Inc. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. provides its clients with an effective and reliable method to reduce time, costs, and risks related to exploration.

Contact Information

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

Mr. Eugene Woychyshyn Mr. George Liszicasz
VP of Finance & CFO President & CEO
302-3320 17th Avenue SW
Calgary, AB, T3E 0B4		 302-3320 17th Avenue SW
Calgary, AB, T3E 0B4
+1-403-206-0805 +1-403-206-0800
nxt_info@nxtenergy.com nxt_info@nxtenergy.com
www.nxtenergy.com www.nxtenergy.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

NXT Energy Solutions Amends Financial Statements to Correct Clerical Error

Distribution channels: Energy Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.