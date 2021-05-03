Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 973 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,453 in the last 365 days.

Maui Land & Pineapple Reports 1st Quarter 2021 Results

/EIN News/ -- KAPALUA RESORT, Hawaii, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. “MLP” (NYSE: MLP) reported a net loss of $934,000, or $(0.05) per share, for the first quarter of 2021, compared to a net loss of $1,074,000, or $(0.06) per share, for the first quarter of 2020. The Company reported total operating revenues of $2.06 million and $2.04 million during the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

The Company did not have any real estate asset sales during the first quarters of 2021 or 2020.

MLP completed the sale of its regulated utility assets of Kapalua Water Company, Ltd. and Kapalua Waste Treatment Company, Ltd. on May 1, 2021. The sale results in net proceeds of $4.2 million from Hawaii Water Service (HWS), a subsidiary of California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT). As part of the Hawaii Public Utilities Commission approval of this transaction in March 2021, the water and wastewater service areas have been expanded in order to serve future developments within the Kapalua resort.

Additional Information

Additional information with respect to Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. and our operating results will be available on our Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our website www.mauiland.com.

About Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural and industrial real estate. The Company owns approximately 23,000 acres of land on Maui and manages properties, utilities, and a nature preserve at the Kapalua Resort.

Contact:
Michael S. Hotta
mhotta@kapalua.com


MAUI LAND & PINEAPPLE COMPANY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND
COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
 
(UNAUDITED)
       
       
  Three Months Ended March 31,
    2021       2020  
   
  (in thousands except
  per share amounts)
OPERATING REVENUES      
Real estate $ -     $ 69  
Leasing   1,801       1,736  
Resort amenities and other   258       230  
Total operating revenues   2,059       2,035  
       
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES      
Real estate   97       175  
Leasing   840       776  
Resort amenities and other   412       570  
General and administrative   719       760  
Share-based compensation   349       425  
Depreciation   300       323  
Total operating costs and expenses   2,717       3,029  
       
OPERATING LOSS   (658 )     (994 )
Other income   13       -  
Pension and other post-retirement expenses   (116 )     (117 )
Interest expense   (33 )     (46 )
LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ (794 )   $ (1,157 )
Income (Loss) from discontinued operations, net   (140 )     83  
NET LOSS $ (934 )   $ (1,074 )
Pension, net   221       206  
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS $ (713 )   $ (868 )
       
EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE-BASIC AND DILUTED      
Loss from Continuing Operations $ (0.04 )   $ (0.06 )
Income (Loss) from Discontinued Operations $ (0.01 )   $ -  
Net Loss $ (0.05 )   $ (0.06 )
       

 


You just read:

Maui Land & Pineapple Reports 1st Quarter 2021 Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.