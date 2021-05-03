Stella-Jones Reports Director Election Results
/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ) (“Stella-Jones” or the “Company”) today announced its director election results following its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (“Meeting”), held this morning.
All of the nominees proposed as directors in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated March 9, 2021 were elected to the Board of Directors of Stella-Jones by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders at the Meeting or represented by proxy at the Meeting. Detailed voting results for the election of directors were as follows:
|
Nominee
|Votes for
|Votes Withheld
|#
|%
|#
|%
|Robert Coallier
|49,849,039
|99.99
|4,448
|0.01
|Anne E. Giardini
|49,843,030
|99.98
|10,457
|0.02
|Rhodri J. Harries
|49,848,566
|99.99
|5,021
|0.01
|Karen Laflamme
|49,804,403
|99.90
|49,084
|0.10
|Katherine A. Lehman
|49,759,803
|99.81
|93,784
|0.19
|James A. Manzi, Jr.
|49,782,941
|99.86
|70,371
|0.14
|Douglas Muzyka
|49,233,500
|98.76
|618,487
|1.24
|Simon Pelletier
|46,517,176
|93.30
|3,336,311
|6.70
|Éric Vachon
|49,842,773
|99.98
|10,814
|0.02
|Mary Webster
|48,625,721
|97.54
|1,227,766
|2.46
Additionally, the advisory vote on executive compensation (Say on Pay) received 98.84% approval.
Results on all matters voted at the Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
ABOUT STELLA-JONES
Stella-Jones Inc. (TSX: SJ) is a leading producer and marketer of pressure treated wood products. The Company supplies North America’s electrical utilities and telecommunication companies with utility poles and the continent’s railroad operators with railway ties and timbers. Stella-Jones also manufactures and distributes residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications, as well as industrial products for construction and marine applications. The Company’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
|Source:
|Stella-Jones Inc.
|Contacts:
|Silvana Travaglini, CPA, CA
|Pierre Boucher, CPA, CMA
|Senior Vice-President and
Chief Financial Officer
Stella-Jones
|
Jennifer McCaughey, CFA
MaisonBrison Communications
Tel.: (514) 731-0000
|Tel.: (514) 940-8660
|pierre@maisonbrison.com
|stravaglini@stella-jones.com
|jennifer@maisonbrison.com