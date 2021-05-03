View, Inc. Announces Date of First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- MILPITAS, Calif., May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View, Inc. (“View”), a Silicon Valley-based smart window company, today announced the company's first quarter 2021 financial results will be released after the market close on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.



View, Inc. will host a conference call to discuss its results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time the same day. The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the View, Inc. Investor Relations website at https://investors.view.com, along with the company's earnings press release.

The U.S. dial-in for the call is 1-877-524-8416 (1-412-902-1028 for non-U.S. callers). Please ask to join the View, Inc. call. A replay of the conference call will be available until May 19, 2021, at 8:59 p.m. Pacific Time / 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time, while an archived version of the webcast will be available on the View, Inc. Investor Relations website for 90 days. The U.S. dial-in for the conference call replay is 1-877-660-6853 (1-201-612-7415). The replay access code is 13719178.

About View

View is a technology company and the market leader in smart windows. View Smart Windows use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun and increase access to natural light, to improve people’s health and experience in buildings, while simultaneously reducing energy consumption to mitigate the effects of climate change. Every View installation also includes a smart building platform that consists of power, network, and communication infrastructure. For more information, please visit: www.view.com

Contacts:

For Investors:

Samuel Meehan

IR@View.com

408-493-1358

View Media Contact:

Michael Kellner

Treble

415-425-4773

view@treblepr.com