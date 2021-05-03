Optimum Financial Group unveils excellent results for 2020

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimum Financial Group presented once again excellent financial results for 2020 at the Optimum Group Inc.’s annual shareholders’ meeting on April 30, 2021.



The Group strengthens and reinforces its performance by achieving an 11% increase of its revenues reaching nearly 1.2 billion dollars. For the past financial year, the return on equity rises up to 12%. Written premiums have progressed by 12.5% and total assets have grown by over 11%.

Furthermore, assets under management in Canada, in the United States and in France approximately reach 8.2 billion dollars to December 31, 2020.

“Sound risk assessment is at the core of our DNA. This approach has proven to stand behind the success and perennity of our subsidiaries, particularly in the sectors of life reinsurance, general insurance and asset management”, commented Anabelle Blondeau, Vice Chair of the Board and President and Chief Executive Officer, Optimum Group Inc.

“When the pandemic began, our subsidiaries executed their business continuity plan cautiously elaborated in previous years and continued their activities fluidly. During these unprecedented times, our teams devoted to the success and financial security of our clients and partners have shown agility, determination and creativity to keep on supporting and advising them based on their specific needs, a reflection of our corporate value of client focus. The new normality does not affect the resilience of our tightly knit teams who continue to build the future on solid values”, she concluded.

Optimum Financial Group has also bestowed the 2020 Optimum Enterprise Award to Optimum IT Solutions for its profitability as well as its agility and prompt contribution in maintaining the operations and to the optimization of telework in the context of the pandemic. We highlight the implementation of IT solutions and the successful deployment of collaboration tools. This annual award recognizes the exceptional contribution of one subsidiary to the Group’s overall performance.

About Optimum IT Solutions

Optimum’s IT Solutions team, geared towards client service, is dedicated to creating value in information technology for the Group’s subsidiaries. Regular trend monitoring, ongoing training of talents and high-end external consultation keep them on the lookout for technological advances. The information technology services are divided into three areas, namely infrastructure management ensuring stability and a healthy system evolution, IT security management aiming to mitigate risks, and the application deployment that directly contributes to the subsidiaries’ success.

About Optimum Financial Group

Optimum Financial Group is dedicated to the financial security of its clients for over 50 years. Global and privately-owned, it is diversified in the sectors of life insurance, general insurance, life reinsurance, actuarial consulting, asset management, information technology, and real estate. The Group has over 615 employees in subsidiaries operating mainly across Canada, the United States and in France. Its revenues reach nearly 1.2 billion Canadian dollars and its total assets rise up to 6 billion Canadian dollars. www.optimumgroup.com

