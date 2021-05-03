Governor Abbott Urges Texans To Monitor Weather Conditions As Severe Weather Threatens North, Central Texas

May 3, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today is urging Texans to remain vigilant and closely monitor weather conditions as severe weather threatens a large portion of north Texas, with an enhanced risk including the DFW Metroplex, beginning this evening through early tomorrow morning. These storms are forecast to bring severe thunderstorms, large hail, possible tornadoes, and damaging winds to North and Central Texas.

"As these severe storms threaten North Texas and the I-35 corridor, I urge Texans in the North and Central portions of our state to take precautions to keep themselves and their loved ones safe," said Governor Abbott. "The State of Texas has placed numerous resources on standby ahead of the arrival of these storms, and we will work closely with local officials throughout the night to provide any assistance needed to respond."

At the direction of the Governor, the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) has placed the following resources on standby to assist local communities:

Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw Crews

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force One and Texas Task Force Two): Boat Squads and Urban Search and Rescue Packages

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Texas Game Warden Boat Teams

Texas Department of State Health Services: Texas Emergency Medical Task Force Severe Weather Packages

Texas Department of Public Safety: Helicopters with hoist capability

Public Utility Commission of Texas: Power outage monitoring/coordination with utility providers in the threat areas

For tips on how to prepare for severe weather, visit https://www.ready.gov/severe-weather