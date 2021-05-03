Regal Security Inc. announces the appointment of Mike Fernandes as Vice President of Operations
I am excited about the new partnership and opportunities with Regal. I think it is the perfect fit.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Regal Security Inc. has been experiencing tremendous growth, and today they are pleased to announce a new member of their executive team who will help them expand further into newer markets and sectors.
Regal Security Inc., known as one of the leading security guard firms across the GTA (Greater Toronto Area), has named Mike Fernandes as Vice President of Operations, May 3, 2021.
Mike brings a wealth of experience, training, and education to his new role with Regal Security Inc.
He has over 25 years of management experience in the security services industry with two major security guard firms and has been responsible for all aspects of the condominium and residential security services division across the GTA. He is also frequently invited to speak at ACMO (Association of Condominium Managers of Ontario), CCI (Canadian Condominium Institute), and other major security events.
Mike has completed a Schulich Mini-MBA in Essentials of Management from York University – Schulich School of Business and is a graduate of Law and Security Administration from Sheridan College. He has also completed a variety of leadership, management and customer service courses with CSPN and the Disney Institute, among others.
“I am excited about the new partnership and opportunities with Regal. I think it is the perfect fit. I look forward to learning and to my own personal growth, while also bringing my leadership and experience to an already strong Regal brand with a robust team of professionals; contributing in every way I can”, comments Mike Fernandes, new Vice President of Operations for Regal.
In his new role with Regal Security Inc., Mike will be responsible for a number of duties that include operational strategies, policies, practices, budgets, and day-to-day performance; residential and commercial operations program execution across all accounts/all sectors; development, management, support of all guards and staff; account services and client relations; software and technology development; and compliance, licensing, insurance, and reporting.
“Regal Security Inc. is thrilled to have Mike on our executive team – he is a leader, innovator, and a connector in the security guard industry in Toronto and across the GTA,” says Nick Vetere, Founder and CEO of Regal Security Inc.
“Regal has enjoyed tremendous growth over the last decade and we are very excited to have Mike help script a new chapter for our firm. He is a true professional who has left a powerful legacy in our industry by helping build leaders, and is admired by many for his integrity and principles, and being an innovator in his own right,” adds Vetere.
Regal Security Inc. is now active in a number of sectors: healthcare, residential, commercial, construction, insurance, retail, and industrial. The firm is soon set to launch major announcements this month in the healthcare, airport, and cybersecurity sectors.
Regal Security Inc. also has two affiliate companies that offer cutting-edge technology security solutions – Regotec and Regolive.
Regal is home to its very own Training Academy that offers mandatory, in-class and on-the-job-training. They also offer the 40 Hour Security Guard License Training Course. Training also includes Pandemic Awareness Training, Use of Force, Fire Safety, Verbal Judo, Effective Communications, Emergency and Standard First Aid and CPR, Customer Service Excellence, Supervisor Training, and more.
The security guard firm’s growth stems from the tireless efforts of its Everyday Superheroes™ - the first, first responders, who are highly trained and skilled in helping protect their client’s people, properties, and assets.
