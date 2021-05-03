Dr. John Berberian Discusses The Benefits of Adopting a Rescue Dog
Dr. John Berberian onThe Benefits of Adopting a Rescue DogATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An accomplished senior administrator with a long history in the health, wellness, and fitness industries, Dr. John Berberian is skilled in areas that range from life science operations to wellness coaching, He holds a Doctor of Chiropractic from Life University. Dr. John Berberian has served as chief executive officer of HSD consultants since founding this molecular laboratory management and acquisition firm in 2018.
As part of his general commitment to improving health and preserving life, Dr. John Berberian has long been a supporter of dog rescue efforts. He encourages you to consider the many benefits of adopting a rescue dog.
Dog Adoption Saves Lives
We should all understand that the future for unadopted shelter animals is certainly not very bright. Even animals at no-kill shelters are routinely moved elsewhere unless they are adopted within a certain period of time. Furthermore, people who adopt, even from a no-kill shelter, free up space to take in another animal that might otherwise perish on the street.
Dog Adoption Is Inexpensive
While prices among breeders may vary wildly, most purebred dogs are relatively expensive, and some can run in the thousands. Shelter dogs, however, come at a relatively low price point. And this is particularly true in light of the fact that your adoption cost typically includes “extras” such as vaccinations, spaying/neutering, microchipping, and even training. Shelters will also address any existing health conditions that animals might have and begin treating these conditions prior to adoption.
Dog Adoption Offers a Range of Breeds
Don’t count adoption out just because you want a particular breed of dog. Although many people assume that shelters only have mutts, many purebreds are brought to shelters by irresponsible owners who simply weren’t ready for pet ownership. Be warned, however, you may need to keep an eye on multiple shelters for extended periods of time to find the dog breed of your choice.
Dog Adoption Allows You to Get to Know Your New Pet Before Purchasing It
You will generally learn far more about your new dog when you get it from a shelter. Shelters tend to collect as much information about each dog that they take in so that they share that information with prospective owners. From the general temperament and personality to details such as potty training and barking levels, your local shelter will be able to give you a good picture as to whether or not a particular dog will fit into your home, your family, and your life.
Dog Adoption Hurts “Puppy Mills”
Breeding facilities that often treat dogs inhumanely in an effort to increase production, puppy mills are a terrible problem in the United States and around the world. When you adopt a dog from a shelter, you are refusing to support this hateful practice and helping to put an end to an industry that really breeds cruelty and death.
