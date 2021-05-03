Homeside Properties Selected to Manage Teasley Place Condominium Association

/EIN News/ -- Alpharetta, GA, May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homeside Properties, an Associa company, has been selected to manage Teasley Place Condominium Association, adding to its growing client portfolio.

This four-story property is situated on 1.5 acres in Alpharetta, GA. Teasley Place consists of 24 elite residential condominium units above 17,000 square feet of retail and 5,000 square feet of office space. Residents of this unique community enjoy unlimited access to the property’s signature amenity, Teasley Park. Teasley Park features a covered clubhouse with an outdoor kitchen, dog park, and much more. Residents also have access to an on-site gym.

“Teasley Place truly focuses on the occupant experience, and we are excited to bring our expertise and value-added services to enhance the lifestyle of every resident in the community,” said James Arterbury, Homeside Properties president. “Our dedicated team is committed to providing our managed communities with the best management and lifestyle services available. We look forward to partnering with Teasley Place board to help them achieve long-term growth.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

